Not so fast!

Meghan Trainor may have had baby fever for months, but she's put a pause on having her first child with husband Daryl Sabara.

ET's Sophie Schillaci spoke with the 25-year-old singer on the red carpet at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, where she revealed that she's not trying to become a mom just yet.

"Everyone's like, 'Where's the baby?' Whoa!" Trainor said. "You know how long I wanted [a baby]. I'll call you immediately if it's a positive sign... [but] we go on and off."

"We're like, 'Let's do it now,' and then, 'Let's wait until tour,'" she continued. "No, [we're not trying anymore]. But we tried for, like, one second, and I was like, 'Just kidding. Don't!'"

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trainor, who stunned at Sunday's event in a custom Christian Siriano ensemble and Forever Mark jewels, married Sabara in a beautiful winter wedding in December -- and while Valentine's Day is coming up, right now, she's more focused on her music. She just released her EP, The Love Train -- and couldn't help but gush about fans' reactions to it.

"I'm so glad everyone's loving it and they're bumping it. They already learned all the words. My fans are crazy, they're great. They really are," she raved.

See more on Trainor in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Trainor Is Blown Away by Daryl Sabara's Surprise Dance Routine at Their Wedding

Meghan Trainor and Husband Daryl Sabara Enjoy Romantic Honeymoon in French Polynesia

Meghan Trainor Marries Daryl Sabara in Gorgeous Winter Wedding

Related Gallery