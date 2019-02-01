Meghan Trainor got an incredible surprise on her wedding day!

The 25-year-old singer tied the knot with Daryl Sabara back in December and, on Thursday, her new husband took to Instagram to relive a magical part of their big day. In the three videos, Sabara recalled putting on a performance for the ages for Trainor at their intimate wedding at their Los Angeles, California, home.

The 26-year-old Spy Kids star began by picking up a fedora hat and lip syncing "Somebody to Watch Over Me," a song made famous by Frank Sinatra in 1945, and doing a choreographed dance. Trainor looked delighted as she watched on, urging the videographers to stop filming her reaction and catch the romantic gesture from her husband instead.

Much to Trainor's delight, Sabara ditched the fedora for a standing mic as he transitioned to "Pop Goes My Heart," a fake '80s pop tune that appears in the 2007 flick Music and Lyrics. Along with two other guys, he performed some of the hilarious choreography from the song that was sung by Hugh Grant in the movie.

At this point Trainor, wearing her gorgeous, sparkly Berta wedding gown, was on her feet dancing and watching in awe as her man began his final song, Justin Timberlake's "Suit and Tie." To perform the 2013 hit, Sabara grabbed some black sunglasses and four dancers as they end the performance -- with the moves from the music video -- in spectacular fashion. Amid cheers from the 100 guests, Trainor gave her husband a giddy hug.

"Throwback to when @charmladonna helped me surprise my wife on our wedding day 🕺🏻," Sabara captioned the clips, tagging Char La'Donna, who choreographed the big performance.

La'Donna shared the video on her Instagram as well, writing, "I had the pleasure of choreographing @darylsabara surprise performance for @meghan_trainor at their wedding. Literally one of my favorite moments of 2018. I love you both.😭😭"

Trainor also shared a part of the performance, praising her husband for his incredible moves.

"I told @darylsabara 'I’m ALWAYS performing for you...why don’t you give me a show' and he surprised me with this 😭🙏🏻," she captioned the post. "Best/sexiest hubby ever haha I love you so much Daryl💝 Thank you @charmladonna for making this happen🙏🏻❤️Full performance on his page 😂 #suitandtie"

Though Trainor was certainly surprised by the content of her husband's act, back in June she told ET that she had requested a performance following their nuptials.

"I've asked him to," Trainor confessed at the time. "I think he'll surprise me at least with a dance or something. Like, blow my mind that day because I get to perform for him all the time. I'm like, 'It's your turn. I want you to go up there.'"

Watch the video below for more on the newlyweds:

