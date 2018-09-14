Six months after going public with her battle against depression and anxiety, Meghan Trainor is sharing how her upcoming new album has been helping her overcome her struggles.

The singer, who opened up about suffering crippling panic attacks and falling into a “crazy, deep hole of depression and anxiety,” during an interview with The Sun in March, is preparing to drop her third studio album. And while such personal darkness might ignite musical creativity for some artists, Trainor says she instead focused on upbeat tunes to help her conquer her health.

“In the album, I tried to stay positive because that’s the only way I can crawl out of it personally,” she told ET before hitting the stage at the Pandora Presents: Pop Coast Hits concert at City Market Social House in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. “If I start thinking about it, [I can] trigger it. Like, I’ll start thinking, ‘Well, what if have a full-blown panic attack right now?’ then it literally will happen to me.”

Trainor sought therapy to help her stay mentally healthy and her latest single, “Treat Myself,” was inspired by her therapist and served as a pat on the back for the work she has done to conquer her struggles.

“I wrote a song called ‘Treat Myself’ and it’s [about being] so proud that I overcame that and how I’m only going to be positive from here on out,” the 24-year-old singer explained. “I’m going to not forget myself in this crazy process of life. My therapist said to me, ‘Dude, you came so far, don’t forget to reward yourself for that,’ and I was like, ‘Dang, more people should know that.’”

In a reflection of the positive content of her new songs, Trainor said she started exploring more soca music after delaying the release of the album, titled Treat Myself to 2019.

“I had to get back in the studio because I knew I could do better,” she said. “I wrote a great pop album [but] I’ve just been so inspired by all the new music coming out. I’m a fan of it all and I got inspired and went, ‘Hold on, Meghan. We can do better.’ So, I went back in the studio and was really honest with myself and did more soca music, which I love. I [brought] more of my Caribbean stuff into my pop music, so that’s what I’m trying to do.”



Of course, there’s another key element in Trainor’s happiness these days -- fiancé Daryl Sabara, whom she sweetly greeted while being interviewed.

After getting engaged last December, the two are now preparing for their fast-approaching Christmas wedding.

“It’s weird because I’m working right now, so I just looked at the schedule and it’s like, a bunch of radio shows, then you’ll have four days to figure out your wedding," she said with a laugh. “I’m like, ‘OK!’ I’ve got to stay on top of everything with my trainer and my health and not forget about myself. It’s just all very quick and happening!”

Sabara was side of stage for the gig, with Trainor declaring, “I recently got engaged … this one’s for you, Daryl,” then directing the intro of her track, “Dear Future Husband” to the cute 26-year-old former Spy Kids actor, who features on the upcoming album, alongside her family. Rocking a sexy, black-and-bling outfit with glitter sprinkled through her blonde locks, she also performed fan favorites like “All About That Bass,” “Lips Are Movin” and “Dance Like Yo Daddy” (with her dad, Gary, joining her onstage to bust a move alongside her!) to the audience of Pandora listeners and “Megatrons” who also enjoyed sets by Bebe Rexha and boy band of the moment, Why Don’t We.

Trainor’s loyal fanbase has remained supportive of Trainor since she shared her struggles and she remains proudly in awe of how they have even launched social media movements promoting positivity and self-love.

“My fans are so good to me that they start challenges without me,” she said. “I said to them once, ‘Stop posting pictures and writing, I’m ugly, but I had to post this for Meghan.' I was like, ‘Don’t start [posts] off like that!’ So, they all started posting hundreds of [photos], saying things like, ‘I’m posting this beautiful selfie of myself for Meghan.’ One sentence helped change a bunch of people.”

See more on Trainor's upcoming album and wedding below.

