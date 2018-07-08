Meghan Trainor's Fiance Daryl Sabara Gifts Her With Huge New Ring for 2-Year Anniversary

You can add another ring to Meghan Trainor's finger!

The 24-year-old "All About That Bass" singer celebrated her two-year anniversary with fiance and Spy Kids alum Daryl Sabara on Saturday, where he surprised her with a serious rock of a ring.

"For two years now, every single day has gotten even better," Sabara wrote on Instagram. "I love you forever and always. Happy anniversary @meghan_trainor 🌴❤️🌴."

Trainor posted a short Instagram video as well, showing her bemused as he helps apply her makeup.

"Never been loved this much by anyone. Celebrated our 2 year anniversary in paradise," she wrote. "I Love you more than life @darylsabara ..thank you for being mine and for making sure my make up is always blended perfectly 😘🤣😭💗."

The pair have been dating since 2016 and have been head over heels for one another ever since. Trainor has said that Sabara, 26, has inspired her to live a healthier life. He even sings on every song on her third album, Treat Myself.

The couple got engaged in December, when Sabara proposed to Trainor on her 24th birthday. She has described their engagement as "a dream come true" and has already been talking about kids with her fiance.

