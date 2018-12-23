Meghan Trainor Marries Daryl Sabara in Gorgeous Winter Wedding

Meghan Trainor is a married woman!

The "Dear Future Husband" singer now officially has one, as she tied the knot with Daryl Sabara on Saturday, Dec. 22, ET can confirm. The couple got engaged while celebrating Trainor's 24th birthday in December 2017. They had been dating since July 2016.

The pair exchanged vows on the songstress' 25th birthday, at an intimate ceremony in front of 100 friends and family members in the backyard of the couple's home in Los Angeles.

Trainor teased that she and Sabara were getting ready to walk down the aisle while speaking with ET in October. "I'm definitely going to get married soon," she promised, sharing that she hadn't yet "said yes" to a dress, but had an idea of what she wanted to wear. "I'm thinking definitely a cape. I don't know why. I've never worn a cape, ever. But I'm thinking like, the big gown," she revealed. "And I need something to show my curves."

The singer told ET in June that she wanted to have a winter wedding because Christmastime was "my favorite, and it's my birthday." She also said that she was hoping Sabara would surprise her with a song. "I've asked him to," Trainor confessed. "I think he'll surprise me at least with a dance or something. Like, blow my mind that day because I get to perform for him all the time. I'm like, 'It's your turn. I want you to go up there.'"

As for whether she'd get emotional on her wedding day, Trainor said it was pretty much a given. "Oh my god, it's going to be over. I'm going to be like, 'Get your pictures now, because we're going to cry, and we're going to be done.'"

See more on the sweet couple in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Trainor's Fiance Daryl Sabara Gifts Her With Huge New Ring for 2-Year Anniversary

Meghan Trainor Is Planning a Winter Wedding

Meghan Trainor Reveals How Upcoming Album Helped Her Fight Depression and Panic Attacks (Exclusive)

Related Gallery