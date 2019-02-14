Pete Davidson was definitely a good sport about being engaged to superstar Ariana Grande during filming an episode of Kevin Hart‘s Original YouTube series, Kevin Hart: What the Fit.

In the new episode released on Thursday -- which was filmed before Davidson and Grande split last October -- Hart and Davidson help a family move, and upon meeting the family, the daughter excitedly tells Davidson, "Oh, my God, you're engaged to Ariana Grande!"

"Yes I am. I am Mr. Grande," he deadpans before making a joke referencing Britney Spears' infamous marriage to Kevin Federline.

"It’s me, the new Kevin Federline," Davidson cracks. "How are you?"

The Saturday Night Live star revisits the joke later, when a medic has to treat Davidson due to him being severely allergic to the family's two dogs. When the medic asks him his last name as Davidson breathes through an oxygen mask, he answers, “Davidson. My real last name is Grande, but I go by Davidson.”

Luckily, Davidson is fine after being treated by the medic, even giggling while smoking during an asthma attack.

"Do I still get paid for this?" he asks.

Grande recently admitted that she wrote three versions of her hit "Thank U, Next" because her relationship with Davidson was in limbo at the time.

"In my relationship by the time things were, like, up and down and on and off and so I didn't know what was gonna happen," the 25-year-old pop star explained during her interview with The Zach Sang Show. "And then we got back together and so I had to make a different version of it. And then we broke up again and so we ended up going with that version."

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Davidson recently covered up a neck tattoo he got with Grande with the word "cursed." He also appears to have moved on with 45-year-old Kate Beckinsale.

For the latest on the two, watch the video below:

