Kate Beckinsale Bites Back at Fan Who Criticizes Her Choice in Men

Kate Beckinsale is not here for comments about her dating life.

The 45-year-old actress -- who, ET has learned, is officially dating Pete Davidson -- clapped back at an online troll after the person made a rude comment about her new relationship.

"Disappointed in your dating choice," the commenter wrote alongside a stunning selfie of the actress.

"Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say," Beckinsale responded.

Instagram

This isn't the first time Beckinsale has shut down rude comments on her Instagram account. Last month, the Underworld actress posted a throwback photo of her mother, which one fan responded to by writing, "Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson."

"No that's my mother," Beckinsale quipped in response. "Easy mistake."

Davidson, 25, and Beckinsale first sparked romance rumors just after the new year, when they were spotted flirting at a Golden Globes after-party. About a month later, the pair was seen holding hands as they left Davidson's comedy show, where he was telling jokes about his engagement to Ariana Grande.

It seems 25-year-old Grande is on board with her former fiance's new relationship, recently telling TMZthat pictures of the duo holding hands were "So cute!"

Watch the video below for more on Davidson and Beckinsale's new romance:

RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson Covers Up Another Ariana Grande-Inspired Tattoo With Word 'Cursed'

Ariana Grande Reacts to Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Holding Hands

Nick Cannon Takes Credit for Pete Davidson's Romance With Kate Beckinsale, Pokes Fun at Ariana Grande

Related Gallery