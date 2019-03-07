Kate Beckinsale is defending her relationship with Pete Davidson!

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram earlier this week to hilariously clap back at a meme of her kissing the 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star.

The meme came from a photo of Beckinsale and Davidson making out at a New York Rangers game over the weekend, while seated next to Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski. In the pic, Beckinsale and Davidson are completely focused on one another, while Porowski looks thoughtful, confused and slightly sad as he slumps down with his hand on his chin.

The meme labeled Beckinsale as "me," Davidson as "guys with problems from childhood who I can 'fix'" and Porowski as "wholesome guys with good paying jobs who text back and have no baggage."

"Antoni is gay, if that helps clarify at all #queereye," Beckinsale commented.

In addition to their hockey date, Davidson and Beckinsale were spotted arriving at an SNL after-party hand in hand over the weekend. The pair were first linked following a Golden Globes after-party in January.

Since their romance began, Beckinsale has made it a point to clap back at any snarky comments about her relationship with Davidson. When Beckinsale posted a pic of her mom, one fan commented, "Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson."

"No that's my mother," Beckinsale quipped back. "Easy mistake to make."

When another social media user said he was "disappointed" in Beckinsale's dating choices, she said she was "fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say.”

