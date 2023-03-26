Adele Extends Las Vegas Residency Until November With 34 New Dates

Adele fans are in luck, because the singer has just added 34 new dates to her Las Vegas residency show. On Sunday, the singer announced in a press release, that she's extending her stay at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace for even more Weekends with Adele.

The 34 new shows will begin on June 16 and run through November 4. Adele teased the news during Saturday's show -- which was slated to be the last in the series -- telling concertgoers that she's not only coming back, but releasing a taped special of her show for everyone who couldn't make it out to Vegas to see her perform life.

"Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that," Adele told her audience. "So, I am coming back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it."

Presale tickets for the second residency shows will begin at 10:00 a.m. PT on April 5 via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan®. Presale. Fans will receive a code to purchase tickets. If demand for tickets from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a public on-sale.

The first leg Adele's residency ran from Nov. 18, 2022 to March 25, 2023, comprising a five-month series of Friday and Saturday night shows. The residency, which was supposed to kick off in January of last year, has faced its fair share of controversy, including delays and cancellations.

The "Hello" singer announced its last-minute postponement in a tearful Instagram video, noting that the show wasn't "good enough" at the time and citing the COVID-19 pandemic, a lack of time, and delivery delays as factors that played a part in making the decision.

"I definitely felt everyone's disappointment, and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down," Adele told BBC's Lauren Laverne last July. "I thought I could pull it together and make it work, and I couldn't, and I stand by that decision."

But since its start in November, Adele has not missed a single date and has sold out every show.

