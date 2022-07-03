Adele Says She Stands By Her Decision to Postpone Las Vegas Residency

Adele is defending her decision to postpone her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency. In a new interview on BBC Radio 4 Sunday, the "Easy On Me" singer shared that she stands by her last-minute choice to call off her Sin City shows, despite being frightened to let her fans down.

"I definitely felt everyone's disappointment, and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down," Adele told BBC's Lauren Laverne. "I thought I could pull it together and make it work, and I couldn't, and I stand by that decision."

At the end of the day, Adele said the show simply wasn't "good enough," a sentiment she shared when initially postponing the residency back in January, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, a lack of time and delivery delays as factors that played a part in making the decision.

"You can't buy me, you can't buy me for nothing," she added. "I'm not going to just do a show because I have to, or because people are going to be let down, or because we're going to lose loads of money."

The decision was a difficult one, with the 34-year-old songstress sharing that she faced an intense wave of criticism after deciding to postpone the shows.

"I was a shell of a person for a couple of months," Adele admitted. "I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal."

While there's no date for when fans can expect to see the singer on the Las Vegas strip, Adele said she's "working on it."

"Of course, I could be someone on TikTok or Instagram Live every day being like, 'I'm working on it,'" she said. "Of course, I'm working on it!"

But she'll only share the news when there's something to share, telling BBC that she wouldn't want to disappoint her fans any further. a

"I'm not gonna update you if I ain't got nothing to update you with because that just leads to more disappointment," the singer added.

Adele's conversation with BBC comes just one day after the singer held her first concert in five years -- and the concert brought everyone out in droves, including her boyfriend, Rich Paul, and ex-husband, Simon Konecki, both of whom enjoyed her show in the same VIP section.

Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, were also there with them sitting in the same section. According to reports, Tom Cruise, James Corden and Millie Bobby Brown were also in attendance for Adele's gig.

Adele's two-night gig at London's Hyde Park marked her first time on stage since her stunning performance of "I Drink Wine" at the 2022 Brit Awards in February following the Adele One Night Only telecast late last year, broadcasted ahead of the release of her fourth studio album, 30.

