Adele Gives Fans an Inside Look at Rehearsals Ahead of London Concert

Adele is ready to hit the stage and she's sharing some BTS snaps to get fans hyped ahead of her London concert this weekend. The "Easy on Me" singer took to Instagram and posted some stripped-down photos of herself belting out the hits at rehearsal, as she and her backup singers prepare for a two-night stint in London's Hyde Park.

"Who’s ready for tomorrow!?" Adele captioned the snaps.

Adele's Hyde Park shows will mark her first since her stunning performance of "I Drink Wine" at the 2022 Brit Awards in February.

The 34-year-old musician, who was set to start her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency later that month, was forced to postpone it due to multiple factors, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hey, listen, I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you," Adele emotionally shared in a video. "But we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team have been down with COVID and they still are. And it's been impossible to finish the show."



"I can't give you what I have right now and I'm gutted. I'm gutted. And I'm sorry it's so last minute," she continued through tears. "We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out. We’ve run out of time and I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed."

Adele said she would reschedule the dates, and later, she surprised some of her biggest fans in Vegas with a FaceTime call.

Off the stage, Adele has been busy spending time with her boo, Rich Paul. Just last weekend, the GRAMMY-winning singer and the sports manager attended Kevin Love and Kate Bock’s lavish wedding in NYC.

On Tuesday, LeBron James shared a group shot featuring him, the couple and his wife, Savannah James, standing outside of the wedding venue. "ICONIC🤫," the Los Angeles Lakers player captioned the picture.

In the shot, Adele channeled Old Hollywood glam in a sleek off-the-shoulder gown with her blonde tresses flowing past her shoulder. Adele flashed a sleek smile as she stood next to her man, who rocked a tux. On the opposite side of her, the NBA star and his wife color coordinated their fits in chic black ensembles.

The wedding, which had a strict, no phones policy, gave Adele and Paul a chance to let loose, especially since each guest was gifted a pair of white Air Force Ones for comfort while they partied.



"There was a very strict no phones rule," a source told ET. "So everyone just let loose and partied -- including Adele!" The source added that Adele and Rich hit the dance floor to show off their moves and were “super cute” and "attentive" to one another.

"Love was in the air and they were definitely feeling it!” the source said.

In addition to their wedding double-date, Adele and Paul were most recently spotted sitting courtside at the Western Conference Finals in May, with the 30 performer giving the world an inside look at her love with the Klutch Sports Group founder on Instagram that same month.

The photo carousel included pictures of the couple standing in front of a home, smiling, laughing during a trip to McDonald's -- which saw the songstress behind the counter -- taking in a softball game and backstage at Adele's One Night Only concert event, where Paul is seen giving his girlfriend a kiss. Adele concluded the slideshow with a fortune cookie fortune that read, "You have found good company -- enjoy."

Adele and Paul have been dating since 2021.

