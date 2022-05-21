News

Adele Can't Stop Laughing, Smiling on Date Night With Boyfriend Rich Paul

By Miguel A. Melendez‍
We'll have whatever Adele's having, because it looks like a load of fun!

The "I Drink Wine" singer enjoyed date night with her boyfriend Rich Paul as the pair sat court side for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco. Adele looked casual in a denim button-up shirt and jeans. A pair of nude heels completed the look.

The powerhouse sports agent represented his agency, Klutch Sports Group, with a black hoodie that carried his firm's logo. 

Rich Paul and Adele
Harry How/Getty Images
Rich Paul and Adele
Harry How/Getty Images
Adele and Rich Paul
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Adele and Rich Paul
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The pair laughed the night away and even chatted with a couple of other court side seaters. Enjoying the sidelines is kind of their thing. Adele and Paul got cozy at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game back in February. 

Earlier this month, the "Hello" singer gave fans a rare look at her relationship with Paul, as she took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes photos of the pair.

In the photo slideshow, the couple is seen standing in front of a home, smiling, laughing during a trip to McDonald's -- which saw the songstress behind the counter -- taking in a softball game and backstage at Adele's One Night Only concert event, where Paul is seen giving his girlfriend a kiss. Adele concluded the slideshow with a fortune cookie fortune that read, "You have found good company -- enjoy."

