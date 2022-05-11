Adele Shares Rare Behind-the-Scenes Photos With Rich Paul
Adele is giving fans a rare look at her relationship with Rich Paul. The "I Drink Wine" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some behind-the-scenes photos of the pair.
In the photo slideshow, the couple is seen standing in front of a home, smiling, laughing during a trip to McDonald's -- which saw the songstress behind the counter -- taking in a softball game and backstage at Adele's One Night Only concert event, where Paul is seen giving his girlfriend a kiss. Adele concluded the slideshow with a fortune cookie fortune that read, "You have found good company -- enjoy."
"Time flies 💋 ✨ ♥️," she captioned the loved-up post.
Adele and her sports agent beau initially sparked romance rumors in July, when they attended an NBA Finals game together in Phoenix. After the game, an eyewitness told ET that the pair "seemed very happy" together.
Adele and Paul went Instagram official in September. They've since been spotted out and about together on various dates, with the singer even talking engagement and babies after she was spotted wearing a massive pear-shaped diamond ring on her wedding finger while performing at the 2022 Brit Awards.
"As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t," she quipped back when asked about the ring on The Graham Norton Show shortly after the Brit Awards.
While her lips seemed sealed on a potential second marriage, Adele did weigh in on future plans for a second child.
"They are absolutely happening this year," she said of her residency shows. "I want a baby next year…I have plans next year. I have plans. Imagine I if I have to cancel shows because I’m having a baby."
Adele, meanwhile, is a mom to 9-year-old Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.
