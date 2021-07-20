Adele

Adele 'Seemed Very Happy' With Rich Paul at NBA Final Game, Source Says

By Jackie Willis‍
Adele and Rich Paul looked very much like a couple when they were at Game Five of the NBA Finals on Saturday, an eyewitness tells ET.

"They had their eyes on each other almost as much as they did on the game!" the eyewitness says, noting that there wasn't any overt public displays of affection between the 33-year-old singer and 39-year-old sports agent. 

"They were laughing and cheering and having a great time," the eyewitness notes. "They seemed very happy."

Adele Rich Paul

Adele and Rich Paul at the first half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

For the big game, which saw the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, Adele wore a long black, tan-and-white patterned coat with an all-black, off-the-shoulder ensemble underneath. She accessorized with strappy black stilettos, a black bag and gold hoop earrings. 

As for Paul, he sported a denim jacket, a red shirt and slacks.

Singer Adele looks walks in during the second half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Singer Adele smiles during the second half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Singer Adele looks on during the first half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Adele's appearance at the NBA game, in which the Bucks won 123-119, was a rare appearance. The GRAMMY winner has stayed out of the spotlight over the last few years, though she's rumored to be releasing new music soon. In a January interview for Grazia UK, Adele's friend, Alan Carr, teased what she's been working on.

"I've heard some tracks on it," he revealed of Adele's upcoming project. "Oh my gosh, it's so amazing. It's so amazing."

For more with the "amazing" singer, check out the video below.

