Adele Says She's 'Never Been Happier' on Her 34th Birthday
Adele Stuns at Courtside Date With Rich Paul at NBA All-Star Game
'90 Day Fiancé': Kim Storms Off Tell-All Set and Cries Over Usma…
Khloé Kardashian Has One Regret About Her Nose Job
Diane Kruger Clarifies ‘Troy’ Comments and Shares Hope for Kiern…
Will Smith Oscars Slap: What Happens Next
Clive Davis Celebrates 90th Birthday With Star-Studded Event (Ex…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Relationships With Each Other…
'90 Day Diaries': Angela Meets Dentist to Get Her Dream Smile (E…
How Peta Murgatroyd Kept Son ‘Sheltered’ From Danger Maksim Chme…
Cole Swindell Reacts to CMT Music Awards Nomination and Teases ‘…
‘Mama June: Road to Redemption’ -- Family Custody Battles, Young…
Ben Stiller 'So Happy' After Confirming He and Wife Christine Ta…
‘SNL’: Watch Lizzo Break Multiple Times During Hosting Debut
Cardi B and Offset Reveal Son’s Name and Face! See the Sweet Rev…
Robin Roberts Reflects on Her 20 Years at ‘Good Morning America’…
'Thor: Love and Thunder': Watch the First Official Trailer
Travis Barker Claps Back at Fan Making Fun of His PDA With Kourt…
Nicolas Cage on Why He’s Excited for Another Baby (Exclusive)
Nicole Kidman Wants to Co-Star in a Rom-Com With Alexander Skars…
Adele is living her best life! The singer celebrated her 34th birthday on Thursday, and took to Instagram to mark the occasion with both new pics and a positive message.
In the shots, which were taken by Raven B. Varona, Adele stuns in a black Carolina Herrera that features poofy sleeves and sequin details. A close-up, make up-free pic of the singer shows off her birthday joy and gleeful smile.
"What a difference a year makes!" Adele captioned the photos. "If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60!"
"I’ve never been happier!" she added. "So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x."
It's been a big year for Adele, who released her highly anticipated fourth studio album, 30, in November, her first since 2015. In February, she took home three BRIT Awards.
Later that month, during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Adele revealed how she's changing as she ages, namely in regard to her privacy.
"I am trying to make a conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy. I’m trying not to be two completely different versions of myself," the mom of one, who's currently dating Rich Paul, said. "It is exhausting switching on and off. I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then and I won’t be in complete hiding. It takes me a while to recharge."
RELATED CONTENT:
Adele Cozies Up to Rich Paul at NBA All-Star Game
Adele Judges Stripping Contest With 'UK Drag Race' Star Cheryl Hole
Adele Talks Engagement Ring Rumors and Having More Babies
Related Gallery