2022 BRIT Awards: The Complete Winners List

Some of the biggest names in music turned up at the O2 Arena in London for this year's BRIT Awards for a star-studded celebration of the industry.

Heading into the big night, Adele and Ed Sheeran led the pack with four noms each -- alongside artists Dave and Little Simz -- in a year where more female artists were nominated for awards than any time before.

Throughout the gala event -- hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan and presented by the British Phonographic Industry -- the show doled out the trophies with some surprising and well-deserved victories.

Check out the full list of the show's big winners below.



Artist of the year

Adele, Columbia, Sony Music -- WINNER

Dave, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal Music

Ed Sheeran, Asylum, Warner Music

Little Simz, Age 101/Awal

Sam Fender, Polydor, Universal Music

Group

Coldplay, Parlophone, Warner Music

D-Block Europe, D-Block Europe, Universal Music

Little Mix, RCA, Sony Music

London Grammar, Ministry Of Sound, Sony Music

Wolf Alice, Dirty Hit -- WINNER

Brits Rising Star

Holly Humberstone, Polydor, Universal Music -- WINNER

Bree Runway EMI, Universal Music

Lola Young, Island, Universal Music

Song of the Year

“Latest Trends,” A1 & J1

“Easy on Me," Adele -- WINNER

“Don’t Play" Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals

“Remember,” Becky Hill & David Guetta

“Obsessed With You,” Central Cee

“Clash,” Dave featuring Stormzy

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“Cold Heart (Pnau Mix),” Elton John & Dua Lipa

"Heat Waves,” Glass Animals

“Bed,” Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta,

“Holiday,” KSI

“Wellerman,” Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted

“Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)" Riton X Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman

“Body,” Tion Wayne & Russ Millions

“Little Bit of Love,” Tom Grennan

Best New Artist

Central Cee, Central Cee, Warner Music

Griff, Warner Records, Warner Music

Joy Crookes, Insanity/Speakerbox Recordings, Sony Music

Little Simz, Age 101/Awal -- WINNER

Self Esteem, Fiction, Universal Music

Mastercard Album of the Year

Adele, 30, Columbia, Sony Music -- WINNER

Dave, We’re All Alone in This Together, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal Music

Ed Sheeran, =, Asylum, Warner Music

Little Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Age 101/Awal

Sam Fender, Seventeen Going Under, Polydor, Universal Music

Rock, Alternative

Coldplay, Parlophone, Warner Music

Glass Animals, Polydor, Universal Music

Sam Fender, Polydor, Universal Music -- WINNER

Tom Grennan, Insanity, Sony Music

Wolf Alice, Dirty Hit

Hip-Hop, Grime, Rap

AJ Tracey, AJ Tracey/Revenge Records

Central Cee, Central Cee, Warner Music

Dave, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal Music -- WINNER

Ghetts, Warner Records, Warner Music

Little Simz, Age 101/Awal

Dance

Becky Hill, Polydor, Universal Music -- WINNER

Calvin Harris, Columbia, Sony Music

Fred Again, Atlantic, Warner Music

Joel Corry, Asylum, Warner Music

Raye, Platoon

Pop, R&B

Adele, Columbia, Sony Music

Dua Lipa, Warner Records, Warner Music -- WINNER

Ed Sheeran, Asylum, Warner Music

Griff, Warner Records, Warner Music

Joy Crookes, Insanity/Speakerbox Recordings, Sony Music

International Artist

Billie Eilish, Polydor/Interscope. Universal Music -- WINNER

Doja Cat, Ministry of Sound, Sony Music

Lil Nas X, RCA, Sony Music

Olivia Rodrigo, Polydor/Geffen, Universal Music

Taylor Swift, EMI, Universal Music

International Group

ABBA, Polydor, Universal Music

BTS, BIG HIT MUSIC/Polydor, Universal Music

Måneskin, Columbia, Sony Music

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars/Anderson. Paak), Atlantic, Warner Music -- WINNER

The War on Drugs, Atlantic, Warner Music

International Song of the Year

“Your Love (9PM),” ATB/Topic/A7S,

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

"Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah),” Ckay

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Girls Want Girls,” Drake featuring Lil Baby,

“Heartbreak Anthem,” Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix

“Black Magic,” Jonasu

“Stay,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Calling My Phone,” Lil Tjay & 6lack,

“I Wanna Be Your Slave,” Måneskin

“Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo -- WINNER

“Rapstar,” Polo G

“The Business,” Tiësto

“Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd

