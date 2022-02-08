2022 BRIT Awards: The Complete Winners List
Some of the biggest names in music turned up at the O2 Arena in London for this year's BRIT Awards for a star-studded celebration of the industry.
Heading into the big night, Adele and Ed Sheeran led the pack with four noms each -- alongside artists Dave and Little Simz -- in a year where more female artists were nominated for awards than any time before.
Throughout the gala event -- hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan and presented by the British Phonographic Industry -- the show doled out the trophies with some surprising and well-deserved victories.
Check out the full list of the show's big winners below.
Artist of the year
Adele, Columbia, Sony Music -- WINNER
Dave, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal Music
Ed Sheeran, Asylum, Warner Music
Little Simz, Age 101/Awal
Sam Fender, Polydor, Universal Music
Group
Coldplay, Parlophone, Warner Music
D-Block Europe, D-Block Europe, Universal Music
Little Mix, RCA, Sony Music
London Grammar, Ministry Of Sound, Sony Music
Wolf Alice, Dirty Hit -- WINNER
Brits Rising Star
Holly Humberstone, Polydor, Universal Music -- WINNER
Bree Runway EMI, Universal Music
Lola Young, Island, Universal Music
Song of the Year
“Latest Trends,” A1 & J1
“Easy on Me," Adele -- WINNER
“Don’t Play" Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals
“Remember,” Becky Hill & David Guetta
“Obsessed With You,” Central Cee
“Clash,” Dave featuring Stormzy
“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
“Cold Heart (Pnau Mix),” Elton John & Dua Lipa
"Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
“Bed,” Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta,
“Holiday,” KSI
“Wellerman,” Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted
“Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)" Riton X Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman
“Body,” Tion Wayne & Russ Millions
“Little Bit of Love,” Tom Grennan
Best New Artist
Central Cee, Central Cee, Warner Music
Griff, Warner Records, Warner Music
Joy Crookes, Insanity/Speakerbox Recordings, Sony Music
Little Simz, Age 101/Awal -- WINNER
Self Esteem, Fiction, Universal Music
Mastercard Album of the Year
Adele, 30, Columbia, Sony Music -- WINNER
Dave, We’re All Alone in This Together, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal Music
Ed Sheeran, =, Asylum, Warner Music
Little Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Age 101/Awal
Sam Fender, Seventeen Going Under, Polydor, Universal Music
Rock, Alternative
Coldplay, Parlophone, Warner Music
Glass Animals, Polydor, Universal Music
Sam Fender, Polydor, Universal Music -- WINNER
Tom Grennan, Insanity, Sony Music
Wolf Alice, Dirty Hit
Hip-Hop, Grime, Rap
AJ Tracey, AJ Tracey/Revenge Records
Central Cee, Central Cee, Warner Music
Dave, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal Music -- WINNER
Ghetts, Warner Records, Warner Music
Little Simz, Age 101/Awal
Dance
Becky Hill, Polydor, Universal Music -- WINNER
Calvin Harris, Columbia, Sony Music
Fred Again, Atlantic, Warner Music
Joel Corry, Asylum, Warner Music
Raye, Platoon
Pop, R&B
Adele, Columbia, Sony Music
Dua Lipa, Warner Records, Warner Music -- WINNER
Ed Sheeran, Asylum, Warner Music
Griff, Warner Records, Warner Music
Joy Crookes, Insanity/Speakerbox Recordings, Sony Music
International Artist
Billie Eilish, Polydor/Interscope. Universal Music -- WINNER
Doja Cat, Ministry of Sound, Sony Music
Lil Nas X, RCA, Sony Music
Olivia Rodrigo, Polydor/Geffen, Universal Music
Taylor Swift, EMI, Universal Music
International Group
ABBA, Polydor, Universal Music
BTS, BIG HIT MUSIC/Polydor, Universal Music
Måneskin, Columbia, Sony Music
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars/Anderson. Paak), Atlantic, Warner Music -- WINNER
The War on Drugs, Atlantic, Warner Music
International Song of the Year
“Your Love (9PM),” ATB/Topic/A7S,
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
"Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah),” Ckay
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Girls Want Girls,” Drake featuring Lil Baby,
“Heartbreak Anthem,” Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix
“Black Magic,” Jonasu
“Stay,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“Calling My Phone,” Lil Tjay & 6lack,
“I Wanna Be Your Slave,” Måneskin
“Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo -- WINNER
“Rapstar,” Polo G
“The Business,” Tiësto
“Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd
