Adele Says She's Performing at BRIT Awards, Shares Message From Rich Paul
Why Adele’s Vegas Residency Was Likely Postponed
Adele Tearfully Tells Fans Her Las Vegas Residency is Postponed
Louie Anderson, Emmy-Winning Comedian, Dies at 68
Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Ozark’ Season 4! (Exclusive)
Bob Saget’s Final Hours: What We Know
Betty White’s Friend Reveals Her Final Word Before Death
’Secrets of Playboy’: Biggest Bombshells From the Docuseries
Janet Jackson Reacts to Secret Baby Rumor in New Documentary
'SNL': Inside Katy Perry's Trippy Performance With Dancing Mushr…
Remembering Meat Loaf: See the Rock Legend's Rare Moments With ET
Remembering Louie Anderson: ET’s Time With the Comedian
Adele's 'Oh My God' Music Video Is Giving Fans 'Rolling in the D…
Joe Montana on Why It Was Difficult Watch Himself in New Docuser…
Remembering Bob Saget: ‘Full House’ Cast and Famous Friends Pay …
Valerie Bertinelli Says Writing About Soulmate Eddie Van Halen’s…
Jenna Jameson Shoots Down Speculation that Guillain-Barré Diagno…
'Sister Wives’: Kody Reveals Why He Won't Ever Get Back Together…
Bob Saget's Friend Gilbert Gottfried Recalls How Protective He W…
'Summer House's Carl Radke on Why He and Lindsay Hubbard Gave Ro…
Adele is returning to the stage! On Tuesday, the singer shared the news that she would be performing at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 8.
“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too,” the "Easy on Me" songstress wrote next to a photo of her smiling while playing cards. “I’m looking forward to it."
The 33-year-old GRAMMY winner ended her post with a little message from her boyfriend, Rich Paul, seemingly putting any rumors about trouble in paradise to rest. “Oh, and Rich sends his love ♥️,” she wrote.
Adele’s recent post is a complete change from the last time she checked in with fans. On Jan. 20, the "Hello" singer shared a video where she tearfully told her fans that she would have to postpone her Las Vegas residency, "Weekends With Adele," because “the show ain’t ready.”
“I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. I'm gutted. And I’m sorry it’s so last minute," she said in part through tears. "We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out. We’ve run out of time and I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed.”
She went on to apologize to fans who traveled to Las Vegas for the first weekend of the show.
But Adele’s fans kept her spirits up. Shortly after making the announcement, the singer caught wind of a TikTok made by one of her biggest fans explaining how every Adele show she had tickets to had been canceled. In response, the singer hopped on FaceTime and apologized to her fans.
After the singer tearfully apologized to the group, one lucky fan told her, "You know what? No worries. We love you."
RELATED CONTENT:
Why Adele’s Vegas Residency Was Likely Postponed
Adele Surprises Fans in Las Vegas With FaceTime Call, Talks Residency
Fans React to Adele’s Postponed Vegas Residency
Adele Tearfully Tells Fans Her Las Vegas Residency is Postponed
Related Gallery