Maisie Williams is giving us major Daenerys Targaryen vibes with the new look she unveiled at the 2021 BRIT Awards. The Game of Thrones star rocked bleached eyebrows and blonde hair as she presented the global icon award to Taylor Swift. Williams completed her look with a color blocked black-and-white shirt dress, which she wore off the shoulder.

"Anyone who knows me at all knows that Game of Thrones is my life," Swift raved while onstage. "So, the fact that Maisie was here to present this, I want to grab you. I can't, since we're social distancing, but thank you so much for coming here to do this."

The pair celebrated by taking a few photos backstage at the awards show, showing off their trophies from the night.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Imag

This isn't the first time the New Mutants star showed off her new 'do. Williams, who is known for her dark eyebrows and brown bob, debuted the all-blonde look last month on her 24th birthday, where she was seen gardening and spending time with friends.

"My twenty-fourth spin around the sun🌞," she wrote in the caption. "This year I learned that: you have to water plants even if they live outdoors, i still can't handle a couple of cocktails, i really love flowers."

"I have been totally spoiled by my friends and family and i am so grateful for this beautiful life and the people in it," she added. "Thank you @cartier for my clou bracelet 🥶 and thank you to everyone for the lovely birthday wishes."

It's unclear if Williams dyed her hair for a role, though she was spotted rocking her new look on the set of Pistol, FX's upcoming limited series centered around the Sex Pistols, just last month.

RELATED CONTENT:

Maisie Williams Says She Had the 'Best Storyline' of GOT Final Season

Watch Maisie Williams Hit the Studio to Record a Cover of 'Let It Go' (Exclusive)

Sophie Turner 'Wigs-Out' at Her Bachelorette Party With Maid of Honor Maisie Williams!

Maisie Williams Picks the Wrong House to Rob in 'The Owners' (Exclusive Clip) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery