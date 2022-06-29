Adele and Rich Paul Have Date Night With LeBron James and Wife Savannah at Kevin Love's Wedding: PICS
Adele and Rich Paul stepped out in style! Over the weekend, the GRAMMY-winning singer and the sports manager attended Kevin Love and Kate Bock’s lavish wedding in NYC -- and there's pictures to prove it.
On Tuesday, LeBron James shared a group shot featuring him, the couple and his wife, Savannah James, standing outside of the wedding venue. “ICONIC🤫,” the Los Angeles Lakers player captioned the picture.
In the shot, Adele channels Old Hollywood glam in a sleek off-the-shoulder gown with her blonde tresses flowing past her shoulder. The “I Drink Wine” singer flashes a sleek smile as she stands next to her man, who rocks a tux. On the opposite side of her, the NBA star and his wife coordinate in chic black ensembles.
The A-list event, which also included guests Russell Westbrook, his wife, Nina Earl, Steve Nash, JR Smith and more, was held at the New York Public Library, before the celebrations moved to Bryant Park Hotel in the Célon Lounge for the after-party. On Sunday, the guests had a farewell brunch at Sadelle's.
The wedding, which had a strict, no phones policy, gave Adele and Paul a chance to let loose, especially since each guest was gifted a pair of white Air Force Ones for comfort while they partied.
"There was a very strict no phones rule," a source tells ET. "So everyone just let loose and partied -- including Adele!" The source added that Adele and Rich hit the dance floor to show off their moves and were “super cute” and “attentive” to one another.
"Love was in the air and they were definitely feeling it!” the source says.
Adele and Paul’s outing comes a month after they were spotted sitting courtside during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco.
In May, the “Hello” singer gave the world an inside look at her love with the Klutch Sports Group founder on Instagram.
The photo carousel included pictures of the couple standing in front of a home, smiling, laughing during a trip to McDonald's -- which saw the songstress behind the counter -- taking in a softball game and backstage at Adele's One Night Only concert event, where Paul is seen giving his girlfriend a kiss. Adele concluded the slideshow with a fortune cookie fortune that read, "You have found good company -- enjoy."
Adele and Paul have been dating since 2021.
