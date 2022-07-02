Adele's Boyfriend Rich Paul and Her Ex-Husband Enjoy Her London Concert in the Same VIP Section
Adele 'Feeling the Love' With Boyfriend Rich Paul at Friends' Ne…
Tessa Thompson's 'Intense' King of New Asgard Workout Routine fo…
How Rihanna and A$AP Are Settling Into Life With Their Son (Sour…
R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison After Being Found Guilt…
Bret Michaels Speaks Out After Hospitalization That Led to Cance…
Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Heidi and Spencer Pratt's Second Pre…
'Lightyear': Chris Evans on Taking Over Tim Allen's Iconic 'Toy …
How Bruce Willis Was Able to Continue Acting Amid Battle With Ap…
Sharna Burgess Gives Birth to First Baby With Brian Austin Green
‘Magnum P.I.’ Saved by NBC! Star Zachary Knighton Reacts (Exclus…
Lindsay Lohan Engaged to Boyfriend Bader Shammas
‘A League of Their Own’ Turns 30! Behind-the-Scenes Secrets and …
Tina Turner Makes Surprise Appearance Opening Night of Broadway'…
Mama June and Her Boyfriend Move Closer to Pumpkin on 'Mama June…
Vera Wang’s Secrets to Staying Stylish & Youthful at 70
‘P-Valley’ Sneak Peek: Joseline Hernandez Guest Stars on Season …
Beyoncé Drops Surprise ‘Break My Soul’ Video
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Debates Inviting Mom to Graduatio…
Adele's first concert in five years brought everyone out in droves, including her boyfriend, Rich Paul, and ex-husband, Simon Konecki, both of whom enjoyed her show in the same VIP section!
The "Hello" singer took the stage Friday night in Hyde Park for the London music festival. While the songstress wowed the 65,000-plus crowd in attendance with her stunning vocals, her super sports agent boyfriend and ex-hubby sat in the same section soaking up the performance. Adele and Konecki's 9-year-old son, Angelo, was also there.
And get this, Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, were also there with them sitting in the same section. According to reports, Tom Cruise, James Corden and Millie Bobby Brown were also in attendance for Adele's gig.
According to multiple reports, the singer stopped her performance multiple times to help fans who appeared to be in distress. During the two-hour show, fans reportedly waved down Adele and pointed her to fans who needed medical attention, and the singer obliged by halting her performance and getting fans the medical attention they needed.
For those who couldn't make it to Friday night's performance will have a chance to catch her again Saturday night. Adele took to Instagram on Saturday and shared behind the scenes photos of the performance and said she couldn't wait to do it all over again Saturday night.
Adele, who told John Mayer back in November 2021 she misses being married, filed for divorce from Konecki in September 2019 after two years of marriage. She also opened up in November 2021 about how her 30 album deals with her divorce.
"I realized, I actually didn't like who I was," she explained. "And I think I just really got, like most other human beings, especially of my age, really just got into that thing of just going through the motions. Like, I've got to get over there and wasn't opening my eyes and seeing what was actually happening at the time and enjoying the world around me and stuff like that."
RELATED CONTENT:
Adele Gives Fans an Inside Look at Rehearsals Ahead of London Concert
Adele and Rich Paul Have Date Night With LeBron and Savannah James
Adele Can't Stop Laughing, Smiling on Date Night With Rich Paul
Adele Shares Rare Behind-the-Scenes Photos With Rich Paul
Adele Says She's 'Never Been Happier' on Her 34th Birthday
Nicki Minaj Talks Motherhood and Adele in 'Carpool Karaoke'