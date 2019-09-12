Adele is officially parting ways with Simon Konecki.

The "Someone Like You" singer filed for divorce from her husband of two years on Thursday, according to court records obtained by ET.

The 31-year-old GRAMMY-winning artist and Konecki called it quits earlier this year, and Adele's reps confirmed the separation to ET in April. The two are parents to 6-year-old son, Angelo Adkins.

"Adele and her partner have separated," her reps said in a statement given to TheAssociated Press at the time. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Adele and Konecki began dating in 2011 and welcomed their son in 2012. The "Rolling in the Deep" songstress has always kept her relationship and personal life private, only confirming that she and Konecki were married during a March 2017 concert in Australia.

In a December 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, Adele did share how Konecki was "perfect" for her and her success was never an issue in their relationship.

"After releasing my first album, all the other people I ever was with were so insecure about themselves -- they couldn't handle it at all. When I try to describe this to my friends, they don’t always get it, because they go out with people that are our age, but Simon is already who he is, and I'm still becoming who I’m going to be," Adele added of Konecki, who is 14 years her senior. "He's confident. He's perfect."

Meanwhile, a couple weeks after confirming her separation, Adele posted an empowering message to her Instagram, with a side-by-side post of two photos. In the first, she is on the verge of tears. But in the second, she's all attitude! Written in the caption is this empowering line, "When you catch yourself in your feelings then you remember who you are."

