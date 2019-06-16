Adele might have been the biggest Spice Girls fan at the group's Wembley Stadium concert in London on Saturday night.

The GRAMMY winner took to Instagram to show off her incredible night at the show with friends, during which she pumped herself up with a rendition of "Stop" on the car ride there, belted "Spice Up Your Life" and then finally met the group.

"Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self," Adele captioned her sweet slideshow -- which included a video of herself crying "We're all mums now!" when the ladies brought their kids and mothers out on stage.

"It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back," she continued. "I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come 😂 thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you! ❤️."

Adele's presence at the show was also commemorated with an epic pic on the Spice Girls' official Instagram page. The women -- Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) proudly struck a pose alongside the "Hello" singer. Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) opted not to be a part of the tour, but has been supportive of the group's reunion.

Bunton also shared a photo to her Instagram, writing, "Selfie with @adele gorgeous lady!" Halliwell, meanwhile, reposted Adele's slideshow. "We love you @adele ❤️🇬🇧 @spicegirls," she wrote.

Adele has been gearing up for the Spice Girls' reunion tour since they first announced they'd be hitting the road in the U.K. in November. "HA! This is how I feel right now! I AM READY ✌🏻," she captioned a throwback photo of herself as a child, surrounded by Spice Girls posters.

The "When We Were Young" singer isn't the only celeb fan of the Spice Girls. Her good friend, Emma Stone, came face-to-face with Bunton, whom she named herself after (her real name is Emily), earlier this week. See more in the video below.

