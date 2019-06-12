Get excited, Spice Girls fans!

A new Spice Girls movie is in early development at Paramount Animation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Produced by Simon Fuller, the film will be an animated feature that includes classic Spice Girls hits, along with some new songs. And get this... the outlet reports that ALL five of the girls from the iconic group -- Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), Geri Halliwell (Ginger), Emma Bunton (Baby), Melanie Brown (Scary) and, yes, even Victoria Beckham (Posh) -- are on board.

"[The girls] had an idea that we've been developing," Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria told THR. "They are very involved."

ET has reached out to Paramount for comment.

The Spice Girls have been giving us major nostalgia lately, as the girl group (minus Beckham) kicked off their reunion tour in Dublin, Ireland, last month, complete with fierce dance moves and spectacular stage costumes designed by Gabriella Slade. It marked their first performance together since the 2012 Olympics.

When ET spoke with Bunton back in December, she teased what fans could expect from the highly anticipated reunion tour. Watch below:

