The Spice Girls are officially back!

Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Halliwell kicked off their Spice World UK and Ireland tour in Dublin on Friday night, giving fans major '90s nostalgia. It had been seven years since they last performed together – including Victoria Beckham, who opted out of the reunion tour -- at the 2012 Olympics. Now returning without Posh Spice, the ladies treated fans to spectacular performances of their songs, including "Wannabe," "2 Become 1, " "Spice Up Your Life," "Viva Forever," "Goodbye" and many more.

In true Spice Girl form, the ladies brought the girl power with their greatest hits, dance moves and incredible statement outfits designed by Gabriella Slade.

Andrew Timms

Creating a "a grown up take on girl power," the singers' looks included their signature Baby, Scary, Sporty and Ginger wardrobe with a modern twist. Each Spice Girl had outfits complementing and reflecting their individual personas, complete with their own "House," troupe of dancers.

Andrew Timms

Baby Spice: Emma opted for sweet looks with pink touches. For the show, she wore a white mini dress with a furry pink coat, a black-and-hot pink latex dress, a bright rose mini with a tail (which are shown in the photos above) and a shimmering silver frock, among others.

Andrew Timms

Andrew Timms

The Baby Spice dancing crew was also on point, wearing the singer's signature color.

Andrew Timms

Sporty Spice: Mel C opted for an array of two-piece outfits, including a black-and-red latex number, all-blue tank and matching pants and her iconic blue basketball pants and orange crop top.

Andrew Timms

Andrew Timms

The Sporty Spice dancers stepped out in shiny blue, futuristic athleisure.

Andrew Timms

Scary Spice: Mel B wore a fabulous cheetah print jumpsuit with a deep V and a green-and-black cheetah print two piece outfit, as well as a gorgeous purple flowing gown.

Instagram Story

The Scary Spice troupe was a fierce crew in cheetah print.

Andrew Timms

Ginger Spice: Geri wore a slew of regal looks, including a tribute to the British flag, a red-and-royal blue dress fit for a queen and baby blue gown.

Andrew Timms

Andrew Timms

Team Ginger Spice was a classy bunch in British flag-inspired looks that perfectly complemented Geri's onstage ensembles.

Andrew Timms

For more on the Spice Girls' tour, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Victoria and David Beckham Post Heartfelt Posts Dedicated to the Spice Girls as Their Tour Kicks Off

Spice Girls Share New Rehearsal Pics Ahead of Tour

Mel B Pushing for Spice Girls Las Vegas Residency as Rehearsals for Tour Continue to Go Well, Source Says

Related Gallery