Spice Girls Share New Rehearsal Pics Ahead of Tour

The Spice Girls are getting ready to tour!

Ahead of the first show of their reunion tour in Dublin on Friday, Mel B, Mel C, Gerri Halliwell and Emma Bunton released some behind-the-scenes pics from their rehearsals. While two photos show off the elaborate staging that reads "Spice World," fans will be most excited to see the pics of the girls performing on stage.

In one shot, Bunton, wearing a blue floral look, is holding hands with Mel B, who opted to show off her toned abs in a white crop top and skintight red pants, while singing. Another shot has Halliwell and Mel C in a similar pose, with Halliwell wearing a white turtleneck and dark pants and Mel C repping the band's merch in a Spice World crop top and coordinating pants.

Prior to the release of the pics, fans got a behind-the-scenes look at the choreography for the tour, which includes 13 stops, with a video featuring Paul Roberts, the choreographer.

"We had to go back and do a lot of research from back catalog performances that the girls had done," he explained. "I think it's important to us that we felt that we filtered that through in the choreography, so there's a lot of nostalgic references from yesteryear."

"Act one for us is called Calling of the Worlds and we wanted to do something where we introduced each house," Roberts continued. "So we've got Baby (Bunton), Ginger (Halliwell), Sporty (Mel C) and Scary's (Mel B) house, but each house has their own vocab of movement, which is really interesting and really different to anything that's been done before."

Likewise, fans were given insight into the art direction through a video with Kate Moross, who's heading that department for the Spice Girls.

"There's decades of amazing archives to look through," Moross said. "... There's definitely a real sense of nostalgia and the celebration of the iconic Spice Girls brand throughout the show. For me, nostalgia has been a key value in my exploration, but also trying to bring things into a 2019 world. The new brand that we developed was a throwback to the '90s branding, but bringing it into a new age, bring it into a digital age."

"... It's just about creating that sort of storyline for everyone who was at the concert and also just making sure that people have a good time and they feel like getting up and dancing and singing along," she continued. "The show's really inclusive. And it's making sure we celebrate every moment in Spice Girls history, but also celebrating anyone who's in the room with us."

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with Bunton back in December and Baby Spice teased what fans can expect from the Spice Girls' return. Watch the video below to see what she had to say.

