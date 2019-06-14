Emma Stone Meets Emma Bunton During Spice Girls Reunion Tour

Emma Stone finally met her namesake!

On Thursday, Spice Girls member Emma Bunton took to Instagram to share a shot with Stone, a longtime fan of the girl group.

In the shot, the duo pose in front of the Spice World stage at Wembley Stadium, where the British girl group -- sans Victoria Beckham -- is set to wrap their highly-anticipated reunion tour with three nights of shows.

A pink-haired Bunton looks sweet in a printed dress as she flashes a peace sign, while Stone appears giddy in white jeans and a denim jacket in one shot. Bunton also shared a selfie of her and Stone, neither of whom could contain their elated smiles.

"When Emma met Emma #2become1," Bunton captioned the pics.

Stone's fangirling over the Spice Girls -- and Bunton specifically -- is nothing new! During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in November, the actress revealed that she began requesting to be called Emma instead of her given name, Emily, in honor of Bunton and the group as a whole.

"I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what, now I am,” Stone shared. "So, that’s pretty messed up.”

"It wasn’t necessarily because of her, but yes, in second grade, did I go up to the teacher and ask her to call me Emma, yes I did. And was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes it was,” she admitted.

Just days later, Stone gushed to ET's Nischelle Turner over her excitement at the girl group getting back together.

"It's very real. I'm very excited," she said.

Though Stone admitted that she's "bummed" Beckham won't be making an appearance at the shows, she added, "I want to let her be free, do whatever she wants to do."

Watch the video below for more on Stone's Spice Girls love.

