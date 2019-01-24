Emma Stone and HAIM Recreate Spice Girls Music Video for a Good Cause

Emma Stone is teaming up with a famous girl group to profess her love for the Spice Girls!

In a video posted to social media by HAIM -- made up of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim -- the siblings and Stone stand in the middle of a residential street and begin singing "Stop" by the Spice Girls.

The new video is a nod to the 1997 song's original music video in which Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton sing and dance in the middle of the street.

In Stone and HAIM's recreation, the girls begin belting out the song's chorus while perfectly mimicking the original dance from the video. Throughout breaks in the song, each of the women reveal that they're teaming up to send a lucky fan to a Spice Girls concert in London, England. The winner will even get to hang out with Stone, HAIM and the Spice Girls themselves backstage at the show.

The funds raised from the Omaze contest will support charities including Girl Up, Child Mind Institute, Los Angeles LGBT Center and more.

The contest comes after the Spice Girls -- minus Beckham -- announced that they're reuniting for a tour over the summer, something Stone, a noted fan of the girl group, is very excited about.

"I saw them in concert in the ‘90s. I saw them at O2 Arena in 2008, and they recently announced a new tour and I will be going to that somehow," she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in November. "I don’t think tickets are on sale yet, but I’m gonna figure it out.”

While on the show, Stone also revealed that she began requesting to be called Emma -- instead of her given name, Emily -- in honor of Emma Bunton, a.k.a. Baby Spice, and the group as a whole.

"I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what, now I am,” Stone shared. "So, that’s pretty messed up.”

"It wasn’t necessarily because of her, but yes, in second grade, did I go up to the teacher and ask her to call me Emma, yes I did. And was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes it was,” she admitted.

Just days later, Stone gushed to ET's Nischelle Turner over her excitement at the girl group getting back together.

"It's very real. I'm very excited," she said. Though Stone admitted that she's "bummed" Beckham won't be making an appearance at the shows, she added, "I want to let her be free, do whatever she wants to do."

Watch the video below for more on Stone's Spice Girls love:

RELATED CONTENT:

Victoria Beckham Admits She Feels 'A Bit Left Out' of Spice Girls Reunion, But 'Definitely' Won't Join Tour

Emma Bunton Reveals How She Plans to Coax Victoria Beckham to Join the Spice Girls Reunion (Exclusive)

Mel B Teases Celebrity Guests Who Might Replace Victoria Beckham on Spice Girls Tour (Exclusive)

Related Gallery