No one is more excited for the Spice Girls reunion than superfan Emma Stone (well… maybe Adele, but we’ll let them hash that out).

The 30-year-old Oscar winner has been very candid in the past about her obsession with the British girl group. During a press tour in 2014, Stone was famously brought to tears when she received a video message from Mel B in Australia.

On Thursday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she was asked about the obsession, particularly her interest in Baby Spice, aka Emma Bunton.

"I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what, now I am,” Stone revealing. "So that’s pretty messed up.”

Emma changed her name from Emily when she became an actress, but noted that the change actually happened years before.

"It wasn’t necessarily because of her, but yes, in Second Grade, did I go up to the teacher and ask her to call me Emma, yes I did. And was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes it was,” she admitted.

The superfan has big plans to catch the group on their six-show U.K. tour next summer, saying, "I saw them in concert in the ‘90s. I saw them at O2 Arena in 2008, and they recently announced a new tour and I will be going to that somehow. I don’t think tickets are on sale yet, but I’m gonna figure it out.”

Host Fallon then had Stone take the BuzzFeed quiz to figure out which Spice Girl she was and she was shocked by the result. Watch the clip to see which one she got.

For more from the Spice Girls reunion, watch the clip below:

