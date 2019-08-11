Adele is living her best life this summer!

On Sunday, the hit-making songstress shared a number of photos on Instagram showcasing some highlights from her adventures in recent months.

Among them is a group photo showing the singer giving the camera the peace sign while standing in the bed of a truck and surrounded by friends. In another, she is playfully flexing her bicep while standing on some rocks in a lush, green forest.

The images also include one of Adele cracking up while sitting beside a fire and a few of her hiking through a narrow, smooth canyon. There are also several of her and her pals lounging on a boat or swimming nearby.

Arguably the best image in the collection is one of the 31-year-old getting silly while wearing matching yellow pajamas and reclining on a tiny couch inside the aforementioned vessel.

The songstress has largely kept out of the spotlight since news broke in April that she and husband Simon Konecki had parted ways. However, she did post on her 31st birthday in May, admitting that "30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all."

In July, she was spied holding hands with a male friend while heading to a Celine Dion concert in London. But fans’ hopes of a new romance for the singer quickly unraveled. The friend was Paul Drayton, husband of British comedian Alan Carr.

See more on Adele below.

