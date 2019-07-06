Adele Spotted Holding Hands With Male Friend at London Concert

There was no way Adele was missing Celine Dion's concert in London.

The "Someone Like You" songstress was photographed arriving to the Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park event in London on Saturday, holding hands with her dear friend Paul Drayton. For the outdoor event, Adele rocked black leggings with an oversized black sweatshirt, tennis shoes and dark sunglasses.

While the hand holding between the two had many wondering if this was Adele's new man, that was not the case as Drayton is British comedian Alan Carr's husband. The GRAMMY Award-winning artist -- who announced her separation from Simon Konecki back in April -- has been longtime friends with Carr and Drayton and officiated their 2018 wedding.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

After the photos surfaced online, Carr even took to Twitter to joke about "Adele's new man," tweeting, "Adele’s new man is well fit."

Adele’s new man is well fit 😍 pic.twitter.com/FwRotQh59V — Alan Carr (@AlanCarr) July 6, 2019

Back in April, a rep for Adele confirmed that she and Konecki called it quits. "Adele and her partner have separated," her reps said in a statement. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Meanwhile, Adele wasn't the only superstar in attendance at Dion's concert. Sam Smith also posted a video of him getting emotional while watching the "My Heart Will Go On" singer.

"CELINE DION CHANGED MY LIFE," he wrote alongside the clip.

CELINE DION CHANGED MY LIFE pic.twitter.com/Y8l73PJQSL — Sam Smith (@samsmith) July 6, 2019

Christian Siriano and singer Ali Chater also posted photos of the music icon.

Thank u @celinedion for letting me support you in @BSTHydePark 🙏🏻 what a special special day this was. ❤️ alice xx pic.twitter.com/vgVy4X1mVS — alice (@AliChater) July 6, 2019

Last month, Adele was her truest self at the Spice Girls reunion concert in London. The singer -- who is a big fan of the girl group -- laughed, cried and met the four Spice Girls at the show.

See the exciting moment in the video below.

