Months after splitting from her husband, Simon Konecki, the 31-year-old "Hello" singer appears to be living her best life. On Tuesday night, Adele impressed guests at a Los Angeles party by epicly rapping Nicki Minaj's verse from Kanye West's song "Monster."

Wearing a black top with a red-and-black flannel jacket and her hair up in a slick bun, the 15-time GRAMMY winner took the mic and slayed the lyrics. Partygoers instantly went wild as they witnessed her rapping skills. Here's hoping the new music she's been teasing post split includes a rap verse or two.

This isn't the first time Adele has impressed people with her impressive rapping skills. She first busted out her Nicki Minaj verses during her episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden back in 2016.

Following her segment with the Late Late Show host, even Minaj took to Twitter to praise Adele for her skills.

"Adele is mad ratchet. I can't take her😂 #UK #WutsGood," the hip hop star tweeted.

Minaj also shared video of the moment on Instagram, captioning it: "Pull thru, QUEEN!!!!! 😜🙈🏆👑👑👑 #Adele #Monster the attitude & fingers to match. #Oh #Ok #IcoNIC ❤️ I cried when she waved bye to the careers 😩 #Hello #BuhBye 😩🙋🏽."

Relive Adele's Carpool Karaoke segment, in which she and Corden also jammed out to the Spice Girls, in the video below.

