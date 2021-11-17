Adele Says She Went to 'Hell and Back' While Going Through Her Divorce

Adele went through hell and back to give us 30. The "Easy on Me" singer sat down with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, to talk about her upcoming album and how it helped her cope during one of the most difficult times of her life.

"It was like it really helped me, this album," Adele said. "It really, really did. And I truly do believe, like when we started the interview where I was like, 'There's not an occasion or a scenario or a feeling where there is not the perfect song for it somewhere.' I really do believe, and I'm not being arrogant or anything like that here, it's just like, it was my hell. But I really went to hell and back."

The 33-year-old musician has been open about how the album deals with her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, which was finalized earlier this year, and how her desire for that nuclear family impacted her decision to leave the marriage and do what she thought was best for their 9-year-old son, Angelo.

"I realized, I actually didn't like who I was," she explained. "And I think I just really got, like most other human beings, especially of my age, really just got into that thing of just going through the motions. Like, I've got to get over there and wasn't opening my eyes and seeing what was actually happening at the time and enjoying the world around me and stuff like that."

30 isn't just a project that's helped her cope, it's one Adele thinks could impact and even save the lives of a few of her fans.

"I really think that some of the songs on this album could really help people," Adele said. "Really change people's lives. And I think a song like 'Hold On' could actually save a few lives. I really, really do."

But, the impactful album almost didn't see the light of day. The "Easy on Me" singer told Lowe that there were moments she was considering not putting out the project at all.

"There were moments, when I was writing these songs, and even when I was mixing them and stuff like that, where I was like, 'Maybe I don't need to put this album out.' Like, maybe I should write another. Just because music is my therapy," she shared.

Adele acknowledged the pressure to produce hits and viral tracks for TikTok, something the GRAMMY Award-winning artist said she's never been about.

"If everyone's making music for the TikTok, who's making music for my generation?" she asked. "Who's making the music for my peers? I will do that job, gladly. I'd rather cater to people that are on my level in terms of the amount of time we've spent on earth and all the things we've been through. I don't want 12-year-olds listening to this record, it's a bit too deep. But the 30 and 40-year-olds who are all committing to themselves and doing therapy, that's my vibe. So I'm more concerned with how this record can help them."

#Adele30 is upon us.@Adele joins @zanelowe for an intimate conversation about rediscovering herself during the making of her fourth studio album.



Watch now: https://t.co/oph8SewfcApic.twitter.com/jl02QfGIb5 — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) November 17, 2021

"I'm never going into the studio to be like, ‘Right, I need another hit,'" she went on to say. "It's not like that for me. When something is more powerful and overwhelming than me, I like to go to a studio because it's normally a basement, and there's no f**king windows and no reception, so no one can get a hold of me. So, I'm basically running away. And no one would've known I'd written that record. And it's like maybe I just had to get it out of my system and stuff."

Adele's fourth studio album, 30, drops Nov. 19.

RELATED CONTENT

Adele Says She Misses Being Married, Gives John Mayer Romance Advice

Adele Addresses Her Weight Loss and Fan Reactions

Adele Talks With Oprah About Her Ex-Husband, Her New Romance & More

Adele Shares the Moment She Knew Her Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery