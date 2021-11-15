Adele Addresses Her Weight Loss and Fan Reactions
Adele is opening up about losing nearly 100 pounds. "I was body positive then, and I'm body positive now," she told Oprah Winfrey during Sunday's CBS special, Adele One Night Only, that included both a sit-down interview with the 33-year-old singer and a performance at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.
In the interview portion, Adele explained to Winfrey that she started to lose weight about two years ago when she realized working out with her personal trainer helped manage her anxiety.
"It became my time," she said. "Having these sort of pins in my day helped me keep myself together."
Adele told Winfrey that she knew her physical transformation would be a topic of conversation as "my body has been objectified my entire career."
As for fans' reactions to her weight loss, the GRAMMY winner added, "It's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I'm trying to sort my own life out."
Adele noted that she doesn't worry if her weight fluctuates and revealed that her favorite exercise is weight lifting, bragging that her deadlift topped out at around 170 pounds last year.
"I should've been an athlete. If only at school I hadn't discovered boys and someone had told me to go and do a bit more P.E.," she quipped. "I've got a left hook that could kill ya."
As for her internal transformation, Adele shared that she's focusing on loving herself. "I don't have to expect someone else to give me stability," she told Winfrey. "I can also be stable for myself. Be a solid house that doesn't blow over in a storm."
Adele One Night Only is available to stream on demand at Paramount+, while Adele's album, 30, drops on Friday.
