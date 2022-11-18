Adele is rolling in a deep wave of emotions! The 34-year-old British chart topper is preparing for the first show of her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency on Friday, and she took a moment to open up about her nerves on Instagram.

"I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited," the "I Drink Wine" singer captioned a shot of herself at the Caesars Palace venue holding a microphone and striking a goofy pose. "I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?"

The GRAMMY winner noted that she "always gets scared before shows," which she takes "as a good sign," but added that this time feels different.

"Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its because I love the show I don’t know. But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow!" she wrote on Thursday. "I can’t wait to see you out there x"

Adele got some love in the comments section from her famous fans.

Rita Wilson wrote, "Have a great one!"

And comedian Chelsea Handler remarked, "Go girl, go give it."

Adele previously postponed her residency back in January, noting that the show wasn't "good enough" at the time and citing the COVID-19 pandemic, a lack of time, and delivery delays as factors that played a part in making the decision.

"I definitely felt everyone's disappointment, and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down," Adele told BBC's Lauren Laverne in July. "I thought I could pull it together and make it work, and I couldn't, and I stand by that decision."

She went on to discuss the aftermath of her decision, admitting, "I was a shell of a person for a couple of months. I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal."

