Adele Reveals the Proper Way to Say Her Name

Rumor has it, we've been pronouncing Adele's name wrong. The 34-year-old British singer complimented one fan for their pronunciation of her name in a recent Q&A linked to her new "I Drink Wine" music video.

The female fan from London did a video call-in to ask the chart topper a question.

"Love that. She said my name perfectly!" Adele exclaimed after the question was asked, repeating her own pronunciation with an emphasis on the second syllable of her name to match her North London accent.

So instead of "uh-dell," she prefers "uh-dale."

Adele doesn't seem to be harboring any grudges against those who might not pronounce her name right, but she has been clear about one thing -- her desire to keep a single-name moniker.

"I could have never used my surname," she said in a YouTube video with makeup artist NikkieTutorials. "Adele Adkins does not have the same ring as Adele."

Adele is one of many stars who have corrected fan pronunciation of their names over the years. Watch the clip below to see another famous mispronunciation.

