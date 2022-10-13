The Couple Who Got Engaged During Adele's 'One Night Only' Concert Special Is Officially Married
Almost one year ago, Adele helped Quentin Brunson pop the question in a spectacular proposal surprise for his then-girlfriend, Ashleigh Mann. On Monday, the couple officially said their "I dos" to the same song Adele so sweetly sang to them to celebrate their engagement!
The Los Angeles couple tied the knot before their family and friends on Monday at Hotel Indigo with Mann walking down the aisle to "Make You Feel My Love," which Adele previously serenaded them with during that fateful night.
The proposal was one of the best moments from the singer's two-hour primetime special on CBS, Adele One Night Only, raising the bar when it comes to surprise proposals.
The "Easy on Me" singer took the stage at the iconic Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles after a six-year musical hiatus, performing a 10-song setlist that included a mix of old favorites like "Hello" and "Rolling in the Deep," as well as some new tracks from her latest album, 30.
When it came time for the surprise, Adele commanded her star-studded audience -- which included famous faces like Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy and Drake -- to be "really quiet" before Brunson led a blindfolded Mann to the stage.
When her eyes were uncovered, Mann rightfully had no idea what was going on -- until she realized that Brunson was proposing and they weren't alone.
Adele didn't reveal herself until after the vegan chef and content creator said yes to her beau, where she then congratulated them before launching into the special rendition of "Make You Feel My Love."
"Thank God she said yes," the singer joked at the time. "'Cause I didn't know who I was going to have to sing this song to next."
"Honestly, once I got over the fact that I'm alive and this is not a dream, I thought, 'I must be dead, this must be Heaven and I must be dead,'" Mann told ET after the proposal.
Fast forward a year later and the two are officially husband and wife!
"We became the Brunson's and had the most epic Wedding with all of our family and friends," the duo wrote in a shared post on Instagram announcing the news. "The entire weekend was a fairytale and to say we’re blessed is an understatement.. WE DID IT!"
Congratulations to the happy couple!
