Adele is giving the fans what they want! The "Easy on Me" singer returns to the stage after a six-year musical hiatus for Adele One Night Only, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET.
The music special features an outdoor concert at the iconic Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. The GRAMMY-award-winning musician performs her songs from her upcoming album, 30, which will drop on Nov. 19, along with her chart-topping hits.
The primetime special also features an exclusive intimate sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. This is the English star's first televised interview about her new music. In the interview, Adele speaks on the album, stories behind her new songs, life after divorce and raising her son.
Get a sneak peek of Adele One Night Only in the trailer below.
Winfrey's bestie and CBS News co-host Gayle King gave ET's Kevin Frazier the scoop on what to expect from the musical event.
"She played [some] new songs, and then she played [a few] of her classics," King teased of the concert event and interview. "She sounds like the Adele that you know and love! I believe that nobody has a voice like hers. Nobody. And she did not disappoint."
King revealed that Winfrey and Adele had never met in person before the interview, which surprised King. She heard the "intimate" interview proved to be a "special day" for both of them.
"When she arrived, Oprah went to go greet her, she saw what Adele was wearing and thought, 'Hmm, I think I'm going to go change into something else,'" King said. "When you see the two of them together, I think you'll understand. And she was already wearing something fabulous. But when you see the two of them together, you'll know why she made the choice that she made."
