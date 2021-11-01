Adele Shares Tracklist for Her Highly Anticipated New Album '30'
Gayle King Shares What Adele's CBS Concert Special Was Like (Exc…
Zayn Malik Charged in Alleged Yolanda Hadid Argument, Gayle King…
Alec Baldwin Speaks Out for First Time Since On-Set Shooting
Ava Duvernay Dives Into Complicated Story Behind Colin Kaepernic…
Alec Baldwin Breaks His Silence After Fatal Accident, Kim Kardas…
'Victor and Valentino' Sneak Peek: George Lopez Shares Special D…
Kristen Stewart on Her 'Spencer' Transformation, Kourtney and Tr…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged, Adele to Sit …
Britney Spears Has ‘a Lot of Healing to Do’ After Dad’s Suspensi…
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Daughter Penelope's Goth Halloween Lo…
Ben Affleck Says Intense Media Attention Around Personal Life Is…
Adele Speaks Out on Her Divorce and Confirms Relationship With R…
'The Neighborhood' Sneak Peek: Dave Is Worried About Gemma After…
Selena Gomez Gets Flirty With Chef in 'Selena + Chef' Season 3 T…
Anthony Anderson and Mom Doris Preview ‘House Haunters’ Series (…
Watch Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Discuss Having Kids
Adele Recalls Her Private Talk With Beyonce After 2017 GRAMMYs
Kate McKinnon Transforms Into Carole Baskin For ‘Joe Exotic’ Ser…
Adele Plays First Listen of 'Easy On Me' From New Album
The tracklist for Adele's highly anticipated new album, 30, is here. The tracklist was made public after Target listed the album on their site for pre-order, sharing their exclusive edition of the project, which features three additional songs.
In addition to the already-released single, "Easy on Me," 30 features a track called "I Drink Wine" and an interlude titled "All Night Parking" alongside the late jazz pianist Erroll Garner. The Target-exclusive CD will tack on three bonus songs, including a remix of "Easy on Me" featuring Chris Stapleton, a track titled "Wild Wild West," and another called "Can't Be Together."
Adele announced 30's release date, Nov. 19, in a lengthy, reflective social media post last month, sharing a look inside her creative process and tumultuous last few years.
"I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually," she wrote. "I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly -- willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"
"I’ve learned a lot of blistering truths about myself along the way,” she continued. "I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go so far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life... I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then, and this album narrates it."
While fans have only gotten a tidbit of 30 so far, Adele will preview a few more songs from the project on the upcoming CBS concert special Adele One Night Only on Nov. 14. Gayle King recently spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about the TV musical event, and she said the 33-year-old singer "did not disappoint."
"She played [some] new songs, and then she played [a few] of her classics," King teased of the forthcoming concert. "She sounds like the Adele that you know and love! I believe that nobody has a voice like hers. Nobody. And she did not disappoint."
"[And] she just looked so good! The dress she was wearing made me think, 'I'm gonna give up eating cupcakes.' At least until the next day," King added with a laugh.
Additionally, the special features a candid conversation with Oprah Winfrey, and King played coy about the interview, but teased, "I'll say this, I heard from reliable sources that it went really, really well."
For more on Adele, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT
What to Expect From Adele's Concert Special and Oprah Interview
Adele Chooses Between Prince William and Prince Harry
Adele Reveals the Surprising Way Loved Ones Reacted to Her New Music
Related Gallery