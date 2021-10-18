Adele Announces CBS Concert Special and Oprah Winfrey Interview
What Adele's Loved Ones Think of 'Easy on Me'
Adele Plays First Listen of 'Easy On Me' From New Album
Adele’s Releases ‘Easy on Me’: Inside the Video
Adele Shares How She Lost 100 Pounds in 2 Years
Adele Speaks Out on Her Divorce and Confirms Relationship With R…
Adele Recalls Her Private Talk With Beyonce After 2017 GRAMMYs
Adele Teases New Single ‘Easy on Me,’ Are Kim Kardashian and Kan…
William Shatner Gets Emotional Over Traveling to Space, What We …
Adele Fans Think a New Album Is Coming, Cardi B Is the Queen of …
Dwayne Johnson on Possibility of a Presidential Run, Zendaya Gus…
Adele Opens Up About Divorce and New Love in 'Vogue,' Kim Kardas…
New Kids on the Block’s Mixtape Tour: What to Expect (Exclusive)
What NeNe Leakes Thinks About Dating Following Death of Husband …
Kim Kardashian Brings Famous Pals to ‘SNL’ for Hilarious Sketch,…
Shaquille O’Neal on What to Expect From His Upcoming Star-Studde…
Britney Spears’ Conservatorship: Dr. Drew on What Could Be Next,…
Dick Wolf on ‘SVU’s Benson & Stabler Relationship and 30 Years o…
Mj Rodriguez on the Importance of Her Emmy Nomination (Exclusive)
BIA on Getting Nicki Minaj and Rihanna’s Stamp of Approval (Excl…
Adele will be in fans' living rooms next month! The 33-year-old British songstress is performing a special concert on CBS titled, Adele One Night Only, on Sunday, Nov. 14.
The concert will preview songs from Adele's upcoming album, 30, out Nov. 19, as well as some of her well-known hits.
The two-hour special will also feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden.
The singer previously noted that she has no plans to tour in promotion of her new album due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"I would love to do that but all the COVID rules are so different everywhere, you know?" she told Sky News last week. "The rates of infection, the rates of vaccine, it's just, it makes me nervous trying to plan a world tour globally, when it feels like no one is really on the same page. And the last thing I would ever want to do is cancel any shows again, you know?"
Adele One Night Only airs Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream on Paramount +.
RELATED CONTENT:
Adele Reveals the Surprising Way Loved Ones Reacted to Her New Music
Adele Releases 'Easy on Me,' First Single From Upcoming '30' Album
Adele Officially Confirms '30' and Announces Release Date