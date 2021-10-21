Adele is taking her pick between princes! The British pop star played a game of "This or That" during Vogue's popular 73 Questions segment, in which celebrities give fans a look inside their home while answering personal questions.

After asking Adele to rank her top three Beyoncé albums and spill a bit on her own music, the interviewer turned the questions to all things British.

She picked Blur over Oasis, and Oasis' lead singer, Liam Gallagher, over his brother, Noel, "without a doubt," but when it came to deciding between the country's royal brothers, Prince Harry and Prince William, the "Easy On Me" singer wasn't as quick to respond.

"Prince...Harry," Adele said hesitantly before flashing a sly smile to the camera.

The 33-year-old singer's answer comes as no surprise, as she's previously admitted to having a crush on Harry. In a 2011 interview with Glamour magazine, Adele said she was "after" the prince.

"I'm after Prince Harry," she told the magazine. "I know I said I wouldn't go out with a ginger, but it's Prince Harry! I'd be a real duchess then. I'd love a night out with him, he seems like a right laugh."

Years later, Adele is now friends with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. In August 2020, ET spoke with Omid Scobie, royal reporter and author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, who confirmed that Meghan and Adele "know each other pretty well" and "have a history."

Both Adele and Meghan have been involved in helping the victims and their families of the devastating fire that engulfed the 24-story Grenfell Tower apartment building in London back in 2017, claiming the lives of 72 people.

"They first met when Meghan was supporting the Grenfell fire tragedy victims in London when she was working with the Hubb Community Kitchen to launch the cookbook," he says of the book, whose proceeds went to the Grenfell victims and their families. "Adele was actually a regular visitor through the Hubb Community Kitchen, and they really got to know each other through philanthropy. I'm sure we'll see them collaborating in the future."

