Looks like Meghan Markle got a little touch of Hollywood again on Thursday!

A royal source tells ET that the former Suits star took her husband, Prince Harry, to the Hubb Community Kitchen that inspired the Together: Our Community Cookbook, a fundraising book she launched to help families and victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

During their private holiday visit, they were joined by none other than pop star Adele!

"It was a heartwarming event and Meghan really has felt close to the women," the source says. "No word on whether the Hubb Community Kitchen will be one of Meghan’s first patronages expected to be announced in January, but her Together Cookbook has resulted in needed funds for the community and allowed them to renovate their kitchen and operate seven days a week.”

While no photos of the three have surfaced just yet, Adele -- who is also a massive supporter of the people of Grenfell -- posed for a few selfies that some fans have already shared on social media.

"Had pleasure cooking for Adele Laurie blue 😍😍😍💖💖💖💘💘💘," one woman wrote. "2 days in a row wow.... What a blessing ... She beautiful kind and very Humble Lady."

As ET previously reported, the Together: Our Community Cookbook features 50 recipes from women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. The Hubb Community Kitchen works to help those affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London, which took more than 70 lives and displaced many families.

The women privately got together with the Duchess of Sussex over the summer at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London. While there, Meghan helped with the cooking at the Hubb Community Kitchen, learned about their stories and even wrote a forward for the book.

Meghan has returned to the kitchen a few times since then, most recently ahead of Thanksgiving, but this seemingly marked her first joint visit with Harry. Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Queen Elizabeth II Takes Public Train to Sandringham for Christmas

Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Not Expected to Spend Christmas With Royal Family

The Royal Fab Four Attend Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Lunch

Related Gallery