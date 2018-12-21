Queen Elizabeth II Takes Public Train to Sandringham for Christmas

Make way for Queen Elizabeth II!

The 92-year-old royal proved she's just like us on Thursday, when she was spotted arriving at King's Lynn Station after catching a public train from London to Sandringham for Christmas.

The Queen looked cozy and cute, all bundled up in a light brown topcoat with a stylish Burberry headscarf, black gloves and Gucci loafers.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Before finding her seat in first class, the Queen walked alongside her security team and briefly mingled with other travelers, according to The Daily Mail.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Traveling to Sandringham is tradition for the royal family, who spend every Christmas and New Year's at the Queen's private estate. This year, the monarch's trip came just one day after she hosted her annual holiday lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all in attendance, despite ongoing rumors of a rift between the two Dukes and Duchesses. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that the couples will set any bad blood aside to celebrate the holidays together.

"The four of them will be at Sandringham for Christmas Day," Nicholl said. "For Christmas Day at least, William and Harry are going to have to bury the hatchet, put a few wobbles behind them. It's not like they're not talking -- they're still incredibly close as brothers -- [but] there have been fallouts, there has been tension.

"Christmas is a good time for goodwill and forgiveness, so let's hope we see the princes do just that," she added.

More on that in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Royal Fab Four Attend Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Lunch

Queen Elizabeth Is Her Most Regal in New Portrait

Queen Elizabeth Gives Sweet Toast to Prince Charles on His 70th Birthday

Related Gallery