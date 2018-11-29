Queen Elizabeth Is Her Most Regal in New Portrait

Queen Elizabeth II is truly the most regal.

A new portrait of the 92-year-old head of the British monarchy was unveiled on Thursday. Painted by artist Nicky Philipps, the oil painting shows Her Majesty wearing traditional dark green velvet ceremonial robes and an Order of the Thistle collar. The decorative cloak also features the order's star that includes the motto, "No one harms me with impunity." Underneath the robe, the queen is seen with a white dress and also wearing dangling pearl earrings.

The painting was placed in the Royal Dining Room at Holyrood House in Edinburgh, Scotland, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.

NICOLA JANE PHILIPPS HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth wore that same ensemble during her and Prince William's trip to Scotland in July, when they attended the annual Order of the Thistle Service at St. Giles' Cathedral.

The Duke of Cambridge holds the title of Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, which his grandmother bestowed on him six years ago. The event was part of Holyrood week, where the Queen spends several days in Scotland attending various royal engagements.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Earlier this month, William, alongside wife Kate Middleton and their three children -- Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months – participated in a family portrait to celebrate his father, Prince Charles' 70th birthday. The sweet photo also included Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Take a look at the adorable family pic, and how the royal toddlers stole the show, in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Queen Elizabeth Sends Message to Meghan Markle's Home State of California Amid Deadly Wildfires

Queen Elizabeth Gives Sweet Toast to Prince Charles on His 70th Birthday

Queen Elizabeth's Last Royal Corgi, Whisper, Dies: Reports

Related Gallery