Queen Elizabeth's Last Royal Corgi, Whisper, Dies: Reports

Queen Elizabeth II’s last corgi has died.

Multiple outlets report that Whisper, the Queen’s last living corgi, died around one week ago at Windsor Castle. Whisper, 12, had become sick weeks ago and, when the dog’s condition didn’t improve, veterinarians were called in, The Daily Mail reports.

A source tells the news outlet that “Whisper was a friendly chap and followed her everywhere. The Queen has quickly become very attached to the dog.”

The 92-year-old royal inherited Whisper back in 2016 after Bill Fenwick, a former gamekeeper at Sandringham and the dog’s owner, passed away. Bill’s late wife, Nancy, was known to look after the Queen’s dogs while she was away on royal tours.

Whisper’s death follows the April death of Willow, the last Corgi in a line that was descended from her original corgi, Susan. Another of the Queen’s corgis, Holly, died back in 2016.

The Queen still has two dorgis living. A cross between dachshunds and corgis, the pups are named Candy and Vulcan.

The monarch has long-since been a dog lover, even posing with her pets for a 2016 Vanity Fair cover.

Queen Elizabeth is also a noted fan of Meghan Markle’s pup, Guy. The dog even scored a ride to Prince Harry and Meghan’s May nuptials with the Queen herself.

