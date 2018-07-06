Queen Elizabeth and Prince William Wear Their Most Regal Ensembles Yet

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William are the epitome of regal.

The 92-year-old head of the British Monarchy and the Duke of Cambridge stepped out in their most elaborate ensembles yet to attend the annual Order of the Thistle Service at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth and her nephew wore matching traditional dark green and black velvet robes, which they paired with a royal blue navy sash and feathered hats. The decorative cloaks also featured the order's star that included the motto, "No one harms me with impunity."

Meanwhile, underneath her ceremonial robe, the Queen donned a white floor-length dress with matching gloves and purse. Prince William opted for gray slacks and a black suit jacket.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The father of three holds the title of Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, which his grandmother bestowed on him six years ago. The event is part of Holyrood week, where the Queen spends several days in Scotland attending various royal engagements.

Last week, the Queen skipped the 200th anniversary of the Order of St. Michael and St. George service after Buckingham Palace announced that she was "feeling under the weather." Thankfully, her absence didn't seem to be anything serious.

The Queen, however, has kept busy during the past couple of weeks. She, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, hosted the Young Leaders Awards and seemed to be enjoying the evening with her new granddaughter-in-law.

See more of their recent outings together in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Queen Elizabeth Is 'Feeling Under the Weather,' Skips Church Service

Meghan Markle Feels 'at Ease' With Queen Elizabeth and Her New Duchess Role (Exclusive)

Buckingham Palace to Display Never-Before-Seen Portraits of Prince William and Prince Harry

Related Gallery