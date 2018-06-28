Queen Elizabeth Is 'Feeling Under the Weather,' Skips Church Service

Queen Elizabeth II has called in sick.

The 92-year-old royal was scheduled to go to the 200th anniversary of the Order of St Michael and St George on Thursday, but Buckingham Palace announced that she was "feeling under the weather today and has decided not to attend."

The Queen's absence doesn't seem to be for anything serious. According to The Telegraph, no doctor was called to the palace and she was reportedly not transported to the hospital.

While Her Majesty was not able to attend the service, a Hollywood royal did show up. Angelina Jolie stepped out in a regal fashion and greeted those in the congregation.

The Queen is next scheduled to host garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 4, and will also attend an event to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force on July 10 with other members of the royal family.

It's been a busy summer for the Queen. Just this week, she hosted the Young Leaders Awards at Buckingham Palace alongside her grandson, Prince Harry, and his new wife, Meghan Markle. She also attended the Royal Ascot last week and traveled to Chesire, England, with the Duchess of Sussex for her first engagement without Harry. The two got along splendidly, and were often caught giggling to one another.

Here's a look at the Queen and Meghan's outing:

