The next chapter in the MCU is finally here! Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be hitting theaters on Sep. 3.

This action-packed superhero origin story follows Marvel’s first Asian protagonist, Shang-Chi, as he grows up training to be an assassin. He comes of age and attempts to leave behind a life of crime, but the terrorist organization by the name of Ten Rings comes calling, and Shang-Chi finds his father, Wenwu-- AKA The Mandarin-- at the helm of the entire evil operation.

The film is likely to follow in the successful footsteps of its fellow Marvel stories, it’s jam-packed with new and familiar faces -- including Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung Chiu-wai -- joining or reprising their MCU roles.

In the era of straight-to-streaming releases brought on by coronavirus precautions, there's one key difference with the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Marvel’s second of four MCU movies set to be released this year won’t be available right away to stream on Disney+, even for the premiere access fee. Instead, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released exclusively in theaters for a 45 day period before arriving on Disney+ at no extra cost to subscribers.

Read on below to find out how to watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

When is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ release date? Friday, September 3.

How to watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: For the first 45 days of its release, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be available to watch exclusively in theaters.

When will Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings be available to stream on Disney+? After its 45-day cinematic run, the film will be released on Disney+ on Monday, October 18, at no additional cost to Disney+ subscribers.

