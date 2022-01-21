How to Watch the 2022 NFL Playoffs Online Without Cable
The 2022 NFL season is well underway with Super Bowl LVI just less than a few weeks ago. No matter how your fantasy football roster is looking at this point, it's a great time to figure out how you’ll be cheering on your favorite team.
Whether you're mainly in it for the game day food and camaraderie or are genuinely a gigantic football fan, snacks and friendship aside, it’s high time you sort out which streaming service you’ll be using to watch the NFL playoffs on the road to the Super Bowl.
From Hulu to Amazon Prime Video to DirecTV's new online TV service, there are plenty of ways to watch that will ensure your game day parties (whether it be a party of one or many) are a total touchdown. Make sure you know the game schedule, so you don't miss your favorite team.
Here's how to watch the rest of the 2022 season of NFL Football.
Peacock
Channels: NBC; Sports add-on includes NFL RedZone and other channels
If everybody's ready for Sunday night except you, sign up for Peacock. Those who don't have cable can watch Sunday Night Football via Peacock Premium for $5 per month. All NBC Sunday Night Football games, including preseason and playoffs, are available to stream. Most importantly, NBC is home of Super Bowl LVI.
DirecTV Stream
Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC
DirecTV now offers online TV and on-demand content, and you can watch NBC and more than 65 other channels under its entertainment package, which is $70 per month.
Hulu + Live TV
Channels: CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN+, FOX, NFL Network
Whether you want to watch live broadcasts of the games or access replays, the Hulu + Live TV package lets you access CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN+, FOX and the NFL Network. The NFL Network offers year-round NFL content for subscribers, including live NFL preseason games, exclusive live NFL regular season games, studio shows. You can also opt for the Sports Add-on, which features more channels, including NFL RedZone, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG and TVG2, for an extra $10 per month.
Fubo TV
Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network
FuboTV is known for offering channels that stream live sports. Watch the action in real time with Fubo's 100+ channels with Cloud DVR included for $65 per month.
Sling TV
Channels: NBC, NFL Network, ESPN, FOX
When you don't have cable, Sling is a go-to service for accessing live TV and on-demand content. Get 50 channels with the Orange & Blue plan, for $50 per month.
Amazon Prime Video
Thursday Night Football is now available to all Prime Video subscribers, and it is the exclusive streaming home of the NFL Thursday night games.
ESPN+
If you're a huge sports fan who loves exclusive content, an ESPN+ membership is perfect for you. It gives you access to extra content you can't get on regular ESPN, including Fantasy Focus, NFL Countdown, NFL PrimeTime and NFL Live. It's great for football fans who want to watch live events, original shows and the option to buy UFC pay-per-view events. ESPN+ is $7 monthly or $70 annually; $13 monthly with the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle.
Paramount+
Channels: CBS, CBSN
A premium Paramount+ subscription includes the live feed of your local CBS affiliate station, so you can catch every Sunday afternoon game.
Check out the postseason schedule leading up to the Super Bowl:
Saturday, Jan. 22: Divisional Round
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans
Time: 4:35 p.m. EST
Channel: CBS
Livestream: DirectTV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount+
San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers
Time 8:15 p.m. EST
Channel: Fox
Livestream: DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV
Sunday, Jan. 23: Divisional Round
Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Time: 3:05 p.m. EST
Channel: NBC
Livestream: DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock
Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Time: 6:04 p.m. EST
Channel: CBS
Livestream: DirectTV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount+
Sunday, Jan. 30: Championship Games
AFC championship game
Time: 3:05 p.m.
Channel: CBS
Livestream: DirectTV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount+
NFC championship game
Time: 6:40 p.m.
Channel: Fox
Livestream: DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV
Sunday, Feb. 13: Super Bowl 56
Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
Channel: NBC
Livestream: Peacock, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV
