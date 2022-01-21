How to Watch the 2022 NFL Playoffs Online Without Cable

The 2022 NFL season is well underway with Super Bowl LVI just less than a few weeks ago. No matter how your fantasy football roster is looking at this point, it's a great time to figure out how you’ll be cheering on your favorite team.

Whether you're mainly in it for the game day food and camaraderie or are genuinely a gigantic football fan, snacks and friendship aside, it’s high time you sort out which streaming service you’ll be using to watch the NFL playoffs on the road to the Super Bowl.

From Hulu to Amazon Prime Video to DirecTV's new online TV service, there are plenty of ways to watch that will ensure your game day parties (whether it be a party of one or many) are a total touchdown. Make sure you know the game schedule, so you don't miss your favorite team.

Here's how to watch the rest of the 2022 season of NFL Football.

Peacock

Channels: NBC; Sports add-on includes NFL RedZone and other channels

If everybody's ready for Sunday night except you, sign up for Peacock. Those who don't have cable can watch Sunday Night Football via Peacock Premium for $5 per month. All NBC Sunday Night Football games, including preseason and playoffs, are available to stream. Most importantly, NBC is home of Super Bowl LVI.

DirecTV Stream

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC

DirecTV now offers online TV and on-demand content, and you can watch NBC and more than 65 other channels under its entertainment package, which is $70 per month.

Hulu + Live TV

Channels: CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN+, FOX, NFL Network

Whether you want to watch live broadcasts of the games or access replays, the Hulu + Live TV package lets you access CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN+, FOX and the NFL Network. The NFL Network offers year-round NFL content for subscribers, including live NFL preseason games, exclusive live NFL regular season games, studio shows. You can also opt for the Sports Add-on, which features more channels, including NFL RedZone, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG and TVG2, for an extra $10 per month.

Fubo TV

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network

FuboTV is known for offering channels that stream live sports. Watch the action in real time with Fubo's 100+ channels with Cloud DVR included for $65 per month.

Sling TV

Channels: NBC, NFL Network, ESPN, FOX

When you don't have cable, Sling is a go-to service for accessing live TV and on-demand content. Get 50 channels with the Orange & Blue plan, for $50 per month.

Amazon Prime Video

Thursday Night Football is now available to all Prime Video subscribers, and it is the exclusive streaming home of the NFL Thursday night games.

ESPN+

If you're a huge sports fan who loves exclusive content, an ESPN+ membership is perfect for you. It gives you access to extra content you can't get on regular ESPN, including Fantasy Focus, NFL Countdown, NFL PrimeTime and NFL Live. It's great for football fans who want to watch live events, original shows and the option to buy UFC pay-per-view events. ESPN+ is $7 monthly or $70 annually; $13 monthly with the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle.

Paramount+

Channels: CBS, CBSN

A premium Paramount+ subscription includes the live feed of your local CBS affiliate station, so you can catch every Sunday afternoon game.

Ticketmaster

If you prefer to root for your home team in-person, score some tickets to the game for a family Sunday funday.

Whichever streaming option you choose, you’ll need to make sure your tech is up to date and ready for kickoff as well! Here are a few of the best devices to help you watch the 2022 NFL season:

Apple TV 4K Apple via Amazon Apple TV 4K For $169, the Apple TV 4K has Dolby Vision, a Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which makes it easy to enjoy the game with a group of friends. Keep the games coming after you celebrate your favorite team winning with Apple Arcade Gaming. $179 $169 Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Already have Alexa helping you out around the house? The Amazon Fire TV Stick will fit in perfectly with its Alexa-controlled remote. It offers 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ in addition to Dolby Atmos audio. Plus, get access to thousands of channels, some of which are even available for free! $50 Buy Now

Roku Express 4K Plus Roku via Amazon Roku Express 4K Plus The Roku Express 4K Plus offers a wide variety of streaming options for the low price of $29. Get Hulu, Prime Video and Apple TV, plus the ability to use Apple Airplay all with one handy little device. $40 $29 Buy Now

Check out the postseason schedule leading up to the Super Bowl:

Saturday, Jan. 22: Divisional Round

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans

Time: 4:35 p.m. EST

Channel: CBS

Livestream: DirectTV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount+

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers

Time 8:15 p.m. EST

Channel: Fox

Livestream: DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV

Sunday, Jan. 23: Divisional Round

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: 3:05 p.m. EST

Channel: NBC

Livestream: DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 6:04 p.m. EST

Channel: CBS

Livestream: DirectTV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount+

Sunday, Jan. 30: Championship Games



AFC championship game

Time: 3:05 p.m.

Channel: CBS

Livestream: DirectTV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount+

NFC championship game

Time: 6:40 p.m.

Channel: Fox

Livestream: DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV

Sunday, Feb. 13: Super Bowl 56

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Channel: NBC

Livestream: Peacock, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV

