How to Watch Super Bowl 2022: Date, Streaming, Halftime Show and More

Time to put in your order for wings and beer and scope out your favorite spot on the couch. That's right, football's biggest night is almost here! With the NFL playoffs right around the corner, the Super Bowl isn't far behind.

In a few weeks, we'll get another chance to watch the National Football League crown a champion in Super Bowl LVI at the brand new home of the Rams and Chargers -- SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. If you're feeling confused about the who, what, where and when of it all, ET has you covered. We have all the details of where to tune in for the big game day.

Once again, your Super Bowl plans for 2022 might be a little different, but we know you'll still want to catch all the excitement. So, here is everything you need to know from date and kickoff time to how to watch, plus all the details on the halftime show.

When is the Super Bowl? Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The two teams will play at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch/stream: NBC is the home of Super Bowl LVI, so on TV, head there. There are also multiple places to stream the game. Streaming will be available on Peacock, SlingTV, fuboTV and Hulu Plus.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl? The playoffs, which kick off with the Wild Card round on the weekend of Saturday January 15-17, and end with the NFC and AFC Championship games on Sunday, Jan. 30, will determine who's going to play in Super Bowl LVI. Stay tuned for more details!

Who is singing the national anthem? This special game spotlight has yet to be announced, but last year, Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan delivered a super memorable "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game, followed by a rendition of "America The Beautiful" from H.E.R. We can't wait to see who shows up this year.

Who is playing the halftime show? Get ready to "Lose Yourself" in the star-packed halftime show, played by Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

How to watch all the Super Bowl commercials: Companies have been keeping their commercials close to the vest this year, with no teasers to be found. But check back in, because ET has our eyes peeled and ready to show you all our favorite spots as soon as they hit the air.

How to throw a socially distant Super Bowl party: Like everything else in the past two years, the Super Bowl has changed, but that doesn't mean you can't still adapt and enjoy yourself! Check out ET's guide for everything you need to have the perfect socially distanced Super Bowl party.

