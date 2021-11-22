Odell Beckham Jr. Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Lauren Wood
Why Jeannie Mai Wants Baby’s Sex to Be a Surprise (Exclusive)
Why Keri Russell Wants to See a ‘Felicity’ Reunion Nearly 20 Yea…
Where to Watch This Season’s Heartwarming Holiday Movies
‘DWTS’: Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin Reveals Why He Wants to Fight JoJ…
Teresa Giudice Defends Fiancé Luis 'Louie' Ruelas From Haters an…
Why Hailee Steinfeld Feels ‘So Lucky and Honored’ to Be Part of …
‘DWTS’: Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy React to Surprise Elimi…
Adele ‘One Night Only’: Surprise Engaged Couple Reacts to Specia…
Kanye West Calls Kim Kardashian His Wife and Says He Wants to ‘B…
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to ‘Red Notice’s Surprise Vin Diesel Joke …
‘NCIS: Hawaii’s Noah Mills Goes Surfing With ET’s Kevin Frazier …
'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Pete Gets the Surprise of His (Undead) Life…
Nick Lachey on Moving to Hawaii for Wife Vanessa’s ‘NCIS’ Gig (E…
Michael C. Hall on Why It Was the Right Time to Return to ‘Dexte…
Why Meghan McCain Will Never Return to ‘The View’ as Co-Host (Ex…
Angelina Jolie's Heartfelt Reason Why She's Excited for Her Kids…
Cynthia Bailey Reacts to Marlo Hampton Reportedly Landing a Peac…
'The Family Chantel': Karen Reacts to Jah Calling Her a 'Bottom …
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunite for Son Deacon's Bi…
Odell Beckham Jr. and girlfriend Lauren Wood are welcoming their first child!
On Sunday, the 28-year-old model and fitness trainer revealed she was expecting by sharing photos from the couple's maternity shoot on her Instagram. "Ilyilyily,” the Texas native captioned the three-photo carousel.
The black-and-white photos show the couple in matching blazers with Wood's cropped to show her bare baby bump. The 29-year-old NFL player cradles Wood's baby bump from behind in all three photos, with the two beaming in the final picture.
The couple's famous friends and family responded to Wood's post with lots of love and congratulations, including L.A.'s Finest star Gabrielle Union, Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, Nazanin Mandi and Victoria's Secret’s Chanel Iman. Grandpa-to-be Odell Beckham Sr. commented on Wood's post and shared it to his own Instagram page, writing, "LOVE IT‼️ WHHHAAAA."
Although the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver hasn't shared the news on his Instagram account, he did respond under his partner's post, writing, "Can't wait baby!"
Congratulations to the parents-to-be!
RELATED CONTENT
Odell Beckham Jr. Says the 2020 NFL Season Should Be Canceled
Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr Star In The Cutest Commercial During the Super Bowl LII
Russell Wilson, Odell Beckham Jr and More NFL Stars Read 'Mean Tweets': Watch!